Flex Power Modules’ BMR510 upgraded with improved efficiency

Flex Power Modules is announcing an upgrade to the specification of their BMR510, a two-phase voltage regulator module. The BMR510 now utilizes advanced materials of magnetic core, yielding high inductance in a small package size, allowing lower switching frequency operation than would be necessary with the gapped ferrite cores previously used. This in turn reduces switching losses, improving efficiency by up to a useful 1.5% to 90% compared with the original solution at 13.5 V input, 0.8 V/40 A output.

The BMR510 is capable of delivering a total of 80 A continuous (140 A peak) output current at 0.5-1.3 V from an input of 4.5-16 V. The module comprises complete power stages including MOSFETs and drivers coupled with integrated inductors, for a highly-specified integrated power stage and is ideal for space-constrained applications with its volume of less than 0.7 cm3 (10 x 9 x 7.6 mm).

The BMR510 is halogen-free and is optimized for top-side cooling. Terminations are solder-bump or optionally LGA, for easy assembly. Output over-current and over-temperature protection are included, and sensed values are available for remote monitoring. The module will accept tri-state PWM inputs from the chosen controller and a separate enable input is provided.

The BMR510 is targeted at providing power for silicon devices with a current demand of over 100 A, such as GPUs, CPUs, IPUs, high-end FPGAs and high-performing ASICs often found in the latest AI applications.

To enable effective integration in target applications, thermal models are available for the part and the upgraded BMR510 will be released for production in Q4/22 with samples available now.

The BMR510 is the first of many new single and multiphase VRMs to be released by Flex Power Modules. Upcoming devices will feature different variations of total numbers of phases, output current rating and footprints, to support current and next-generation power-hungry silicon devices.

Olle Hellgren, product manager at Flex Power Modules, commented: “Our upgraded BMR510 gives an instant boost to efficiency in existing applications and gives more flexibility in new designs, where power demands are even greater and every watt saved is valuable”.

flexpowermodules.com