Flex Power Modules announces 80 A digital PoL regulator in compact SIP

Flex Power Modules introduces the BMR474, a high power density, digital non-isolated Point of Load (PoL) regulator. Due to its vertically mounted SIP (Single Inline Package) design, the BMR474 saves valuable board space, while being able to deliver up to 80 A output current, with a maximum power output of 198 W.

Designed for telecom and datacom applications, the BMR474 offers an excellent price to performance ratio, and offer efficiency levels as high as 95.1% at 12 Vin, 3.3 Vout, full load.

The input voltage range is 6 V to 15 V, and the output voltage can be adjusted from 0.6 V to 3.3 V. For output voltages up to 1.8 V, the BMR474 can deliver up to 80 A output current, while for output voltages over 1.8 V the maximum output current is 60 A. Ripple and noise is 5 mV at 12 Vin, 1 Vout, full load.

The SIP module includes power connections optimised for high current minimising the resistive losses between the power module and the load. While the high efficiency and optimised thermal design provide minimum power derating, an optional heatsink can be added for even more demanding applications.

The BMR474 is easy to set up via its PMBus digital interface, which provides extensive monitoring, configuration and control capabilities, and is also supported by Flex Power Modules’ Power Designer software, which makes design and debug simpler. By using the software’s simulation functions, it’s straightforward to optimise the configuration parameters, which means designers can achieve a stable control loop with a fast load transient response.

The regulator has an operating temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C, and meets safety requirements according to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1. For maximum reliability, it includes under-voltage, over-voltage, over-temperature and over-current protection mechanisms. This enables it to achieve a long operational lifespan, with a mean time between failures (MTBF) of over 23 million hours.

Olle Hellgren, Director Product Management and Business Development at Flex Power Modules, said: “Board space is always at a premium in telecom and datacom applications – to help customers fit the most into their designs, the BMR474 saves valuable PCB real estate, without compromising on performance or reliability.”

The new regulator is provided in a compact SIP package that measures 33 x 8.6 x 19 mm (1.3 x 0.33 x 0.75 in) with a footprint of 2.84 cm2.