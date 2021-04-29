FINAL CHANCE TO ENTER THE ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY AWARDS 2021

Enter now for a chance to win an award as the entries close this Friday 30th April via the website

Now in its fourth year, The Electronics Industry Awards is a premier event, designed to recognise outstanding people, products and business practices from across the electronics sector. The Electronics Industry Awards 2021 winners will be announced on THURSDAY 21 OCTOBER 2021.

Why you should enter

Entering the awards, and having a presence at the awards ceremony, can provide excellent opportunities for you and your business. It’s a free marketing opportunity as all shortlisted candidates enjoy increased brand awareness through the awards marketing and promotion, engaging with leading players across the industry, and putting your brand in pride of place. It can also increase your credibility.

A win, shortlisting or nomination can act as a third-party endorsement. A win can give a seal of approval to your professional activities and is a sign of quality for potential customers. It can help seal invaluable relationships with suppliers, and is a great way of differentiating yourself from the competition.

Simple process