Faster handling: The new, ultra-flat SMD thread inserts from Keystone at Rutronik

Keystone Electronics expands its product portfolio of ultra-flat surface mount thread inserts with the launch of metric and inch threaded versions.

The surface mount inserts are now available in metric thread (M2.5, M3, M4) or inch thread (2-56, 4-40, 6-32). With a protrusion of just 0.3 millimeters above the board, particularly flat integration is possible.

Tape-and-reel packaging and Kapton tape on the top make these ROHS-compliant products suitable almost all vacuum and mechanical pick-and-place assembly systems. The threaded inserts, as well as other Keystone products, are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The special packaging and design make it quick and easy to add the tin-coated steel thread inserts to printed circuit boards. The same technology used for other surface mount components is employed.

This optimizes handling in terms of time. What is also convincing is that this method avoids damage that could previously be caused by using conventional methods for threading printed circuit boards.

For more information about the threaded inserts from Keystone and a direct order option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.