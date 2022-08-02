Fast shipping from the ODU Express service ensures rapid worldwide availability of the company’s standard products

Within 15 days, ODU can ship up to 15 rectangular modular connectors (ODU-MAC) or up to 150 metal circular connectors (ODU MINI-SNAP / ODU AMC) to its customers worldwide.

Furthermore, this service belies the fact that most industries are currently experiencing supply bottlenecks and shortages of raw materials, ODU says.

Vertical integration ensures delivery capability

Despite this precarious situation, ODU has managed to significantly reduce the delivery times for its standard products. This is possible thanks to the company’s extremely high level of vertically-integrated manufacturing, as well as its various production locations, which support each other worldwide.

ODU Express even includes cable assembly

Express delivery is available for almost all modular connectors in the standard range, from manual connectors with housings, to connectors for automatic docking.

ODU’s metal circular connectors are also available with express shipping.

Even complete cable assemblies incorporating standard connectors are available, with only slightly longer lead times.

