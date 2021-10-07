Farnell’s semiconductor portfolio strengthened by Renesas acquisition of Dialog

Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has increased its semiconductor portfolio following the acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (Dialog) by Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas). Renesas is a major supplier to Farnell and the integration of the Dialog product range will enable customers to access more advanced embedded solutions for Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial IoT (IIoT), infrastructure and automotive applications. The combined portfolio showcases Renesas and Dialog’s complementary products for embedded processing, analogue, power, and connectivity.

Farnell customers will have access to more than 35 Winning Combinations of compelling product packages featuring complementary products from Renesas and Dialog, which work together to deliver comprehensive solutions. The new Winning Combinations options focus on vertical markets including IoT, IIoT, infrastructure, automotive and other consumer segments. With these engineering-vetted designs, engineers can leverage an elevated platform for their design ideas, accelerating the product development cycle and lowering overall risk when bringing new designs to market.

Lee Turner, global head of semiconductors and SBC at Farnell, said: “Farnell offer our congratulations to Renesas and Dialog following the completion of this acquisition which builds on Renesas’ long-term strategy to offer leading-edge, complete solution sets that deliver both value and innovation to customers. We are excited to be able to offer our customers more than 35 new Winning Combinations which include compelling product combinations for embedded computing, analogue, power and connectivity. These complimentary products are now available from a single manufacturer, offering our customers faster time to market with cutting edge technologies.”