Farnell’s Onecall business awarded approved supplier status to Supply components to UK Universities until 2022

Onecall, the dedicated education business from Farnell and CPC, has been awarded a new two-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year, by North Western Universities Purchasing Consortium Ltd. (NWUPC).

The contract award confirms the Approved Supplier Status for Onecall to supply Test and Measurement (T&M) equipment, tools and fixings and electronic components, including development boards and kits, to universities and associated parties in the United Kingdom.

NWUPC provides a structure to allow higher education institutions to secure the best value for money when procuring a wide range of goods and services.

The contract commenced on 1st January 2020 to align with the new academic term. All products will be supplied through Onecall which offers educational establishments the largest range of products, extensive supplier support and technical expertise. A comprehensive discount structure is also available on all products covered by the new contract as Onecall continues its commitment to support educational institutions and the young engineers they teach.

Onecall is the first-choice electronics supplier for universities and educational establishments, providing multi-channel support including in person, over the phone and online, as well as value-added services such as a wide range of e-Procurement Solutions including I Buy, Punch-Out, e-Catalogues and Bill of Material (BOM) Uploads.

Onecall provides education establishments with:

Access to the Farnell and CPC global portfolio of 950,000+ products, including market-leading Single-Board Computers such as Raspberry Pi, of which Farnell is the leading global supplier, and micro:bit, which is manufactured and distributed exclusively by Farnell, as well as other leading SBC brands such as Arduino, BeagleBoard and Particle.

Support of the combined membership of more than a million engineers and makers on Avnet communities: element14 Community and Hackster.

Price support for educational projects and laboratory refits which include dedicated support from technical experts.

Best-in-class T&M technology solutions and brands with a dedicated T&M specialist and multi-vendor solutions as part of to the wider commitment from Farnell to provide a truly holistic, all-inclusive T&M offering which supports engineers at every level.

Mathew Thorpe, Regional Sales Director, UK/Ireland and Benelux for Farnell says: “We are delighted to be awarded the new framework agreement and chosen yet again by NWUPC as an approved supplier for education. The substantial investment made by Farnell over the last 18 months has enabled us to offer customers our best ever range of products, introduce key new suppliers such as Renesas, as well as improve the distribution service with a new $60m warehouse in Leeds. We can now offer Onecall customers even greater choice when equipping labs and updating equipment, supporting the engineers of tomorrow by giving them first-hand experience of market-leading products and enabling them to be productive and successful when entering the workforce.”

For more information about Farnell and CPC’s dedicated education services, please visit Onecall.