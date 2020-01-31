Farnell recognised for strength of customer proposition and continued investment by Panasonic

Farnell, the development distributor, was named High Service Distributor of the year for 2019 by Panasonic at the Panasonic Distribution Conference in Munich, on 21 November 2019.

The award, for Farnell’s business in EMEA, recognises Farnell’s continued investment in the Panasonic range and business performance in the year.

Farnell doubled its level of inventory of Panasonic products in the last 18 months, including key New Product Introductions such as Panasonic’s range of Anti-vibration capacitors. This increased inventory, coupled with Farnell’s service proposition in Europe, including local sales teams, next day delivery and 24/5 technical support enabled Farnell to deliver for more Panasonic customers than any other distributor during the period.

The extension of Farnell’s Panasonic range follows significant investment in the business since acquisition by Avnet in 2016. Farnell now has the widest range of Panasonic parts of any High Service Distributor. Farnell has also invested $60m in a new distribution centre in Leeds, United Kingdom, which will be fully operational from early 2020. The new distribution centre will enable full Date & Lot code for Panasonic products and double Farnell’s capacity to ship products to customers on a daily basis.