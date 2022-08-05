Farnell partners with Bourns to meet growing demand for advanced magnetic solutions

Farnell, an Avnet company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has launched a new global campaign with Bourns, Inc. to supply advanced magnetic solutions. Farnell’s longstanding strategic partnership with Bourns is supported by growing customer demand for innovative embedded solutions which are critical to breakthrough electric vehicle and e-mobility designs, high power battery charging, renewable energy, energy storage, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G mobile networks and industrial infrastructure applications.

With more than 50 years of magnetic components experience, Bourns offers a broad portfolio of standard and fully customised components. Bourns’ advanced magnetics components are designed to meet essential power application requirements for power conversion, isolation, EMC compliance, signal integrity, increased power density and thermal management.

The company has made significant investments to develop innovative magnetic components and expand its portfolio to become one of the Top 10 global power conversion solution providers. New products innovations from Bourns address market demand for operation at higher switching frequencies, miniaturisation, low EMC, advanced construction materials and moulded construction techniques offering flat windings and self-lead terminals.

Achilles Chiotis, marketing vice president of Bourns Magnetics Division, said: “As a magnetics components industry leader, Bourns is the ideal partner to help customers succeed in exciting and high-growth areas such as Battery Management Systems (BMS) for automotive, industrial and renewable energy markets, on-board and off-board charging for advanced Li-Ion batteries and DC-DC conversion systems. We also offer new generations of advanced miniaturized magnetic components for power management circuits, advanced driving assistance systems and smart connected appliances. We are thrilled to partner with Farnell to extend the availability of our proven solutions that help increase safety and reliability of power circuits.”

An extensive range of Bourns’ AECQ-20, industrial and consumer grade products and now available from Farnell, including:

SM91527L / SM91519L BMS Signal Transformers are developed with the NXP model MC33771C series and ADI model LTC6804/681x series. With an operating voltage up to 1500 VDC, the SM91527L / SM91519L BMS Signal Transformers also feature reinforced insulation between primary and secondary per IEC 62477-1, IEC 60664-1 and IEC 62368-1 and are UL recognised per UL62368-1.

are developed with the NXP model MC33771C series and ADI model LTC6804/681x series. With an operating voltage up to 1500 VDC, the SM91527L / SM91519L BMS Signal Transformers also feature reinforced insulation between primary and secondary per IEC 62477-1, IEC 60664-1 and IEC 62368-1 and are UL recognised per UL62368-1. SRP4020TA is a SMD high current shielded power inductor series for automotive applications with a shielded construction, a carbonyl powder core and AEC-Q200 compliant.

is a SMD high current shielded power inductor series for automotive applications with a shielded construction, a carbonyl powder core and AEC-Q200 compliant. SM91502ALA BMS Signal Transformer is designed for use with Analogue Device’s model LTC6804-1/681X, NXP’s model MC33771/33772 and Texas Instruments’ model BQ79616. The channel transformer has an integrated choke, first pin auto-termination, functional insulation and is AEC-Q200 compliant.

is designed for use with Analogue Device’s model LTC6804-1/681X, NXP’s model MC33771/33772 and Texas Instruments’ model BQ79616. The channel transformer has an integrated choke, first pin auto-termination, functional insulation and is AEC-Q200 compliant. SRP1265WA / SRP1038WA Series of Automotive Grade High Current Shielded Power Inductors have a shielded construction for low radiation, metal alloy powder core for high saturation current and wide side terminal for enhanced mechanical strength. The series is AEC-Q200 compliant, offering a high vibration resistance (15Gtypical, 30Gpeak) and a high operating temperature range.

have a shielded construction for low radiation, metal alloy powder core for high saturation current and wide side terminal for enhanced mechanical strength. The series is AEC-Q200 compliant, offering a high vibration resistance (15Gtypical, 30Gpeak) and a high operating temperature range. PAD00x-T764 Industrial Push-Pull Isolation Transformer is a compact and low-profile device designed to comply with IEC 62368 and features an operating temperature from -40°C to +125°C. Applications include isolated RS-485/RS-232 power supplies, industrial automation, AC motor drives, smart metering, and solar inverters.

Simon Meadmore, vice president of Product and Supplier Management, Farnell said: “Bourns offers one of the broadest portfolios of high-quality magnetics solutions and we are pleased to help bring to market this diverse range of components and solutions to support design engineers.

“Bourns excels at miniaturisation, thermal management, robust product design and the use of advanced materials and construction techniques. In return, Farnell has the advanced product knowledge and sales channel experience to ensure Bourns’ leading magnetics portfolio can be used to support the development of new technology by our global customer base.”

Bourns’ Magnetics team can manufacture transformers and inductors for almost any power level, helping designers meet their specific application requirements. The company has one of the largest portfolios of industry-leading high efficiency, high frequency power inductors and transformers. AEC-Q200 testing is completed in-house for Bourns’ comprehensive range of magnetics solutions combined with an extensive portfolio of circuit protection and circuit conditioning solutions, including a full range of automotive grade components. Bourns also designs for compliance with UL and IES safety standards for isolation, creepage and clearance, which are critical in many new higher voltage applications.

Farnell customers also have free access to online resources, datasheets, application notes, videos, webinars and 24/5 technical support in local language.

The full range of Bourns advanced magnetic products are now available from Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.