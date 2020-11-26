Farnell offers complete bench solution bundles from Rohde & Schwarz with discounts of up to 50%

Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has launched a new limited time offer for customers to acquire high-quality precision test and measurement equipment from Rohde & Schwarz, with discounts of up to 50 percent.

The promotional offer includes new-to-market and legacy products by Rohde & Schwarz. The bundles are ideal for budget conscious design engineers, manufacturing and educational facilities and research establishments seeking high quality oscilloscopes, power and spectrum analysers, vector network analysers and DC power supplies.

The Rohde & Schwarz solutions bundles, available as part of the promotional offer, include add-ons and upgrades usually only available at an additional cost. By purchasing the saver bundles, customers reduce the need to buy additional software upgrades, futureproofing their purchase should test requirements change.

Rohde & Schwarz has configured the discounted test equipment bundles for Farnell’s global customers to meet the needs of today’s engineers. The saver bundles now available from Farnell feature many new-to-market products including:

The FPC Series Bench Spectrum Analyser is available in a savings bundle offering a 42 percent discount against list price. It is commonly used for research, medical, production, education and service applications requiring the characterization of filters and other circuits, plotting impedance of RF antennas or RF circuits, and identifying the location of breaks in long RF cables. The analyser covers a frequency range of 5 kHz to 1 GHz, which in the promotional bundles is extended to 3 GHz. The high-resolution display is 26 percent larger than comparable instruments. In addition to the spectrum analyser, customers will receive the R&S®FPC1000 frequency upgrade to 3GHz; B22 preamplifier, K7 modulation analysis, K43 receiver mode and K55 advance measurements.

The NGE-COM3A Bench Power Supply is a robust, affordable instrument ideal for education, on-bench use, test and system racks. It is a three channel, high efficiency, low ripple PSU featuring a 3.5” QVA display and providing up to 33.6W output power per channel to a maximum of 100W total. All outputs are earth-free and short-circuit-proof and provide 0V to 32V at 0A to 3A per channel. The NGE-COM3A Bench Power Supply saver bundle comes complete with with software options: K101: Ethernet remote control; K103: digital trigger I/O and quick start guide, at a 33 percent discount.

The ZPH-COM1 Handheld Spectrum Analyser is an essential single-port analyser which is ideal for conducting measurements when installing and maintaining antenna systems in the field. Its unique features ensure fast and efficient cable and antenna measurements. The ZPH-COM1 Handheld Spectrum Analyser saver bundle includes a ZPH cable and antenna analyser, a ZPH-B4 frequency upgrade from 3GHz to 4GHz, ZPH-B10 GPS and ZPH-K9 power sensor support, a ZPH-K19 channel power meter and a power sensor enabling and ZPH-K29 pulse measurements. The bundle is available at a 48 percent discount.

James McGregor, Global Head of Test, Tool and Production Supplies at Farnell says: “We are committed to helping engineers at all levels become ready for tomorrow – whatever it may bring. The challenges faced across the globe in 2020 have brought many changes in work practices and put increased pressure on budgets. To support our customers seeking to update or re-equip their labs, we are delighted to offer these high quality test equipment and power supplies from Rohde & Schwarz at exceptional prices – with guaranteed savings of up to 50% and the added benefit of receiving fully configured products at no additional cost.”

Rohde & Schwarz is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electronic test and measurement equipment. Their products set standards in research, development, production and service. Rohde & Schwarz offers a broad spectrum of market-leading solutions for the newest technologies including electronics, wireless, RF and microwave applications.

The Rohde & Schwarz complete solution bundles are available at discounted rates until 31st March 2021 from Farnell in EMEA, Newark in North America and element14 in APAC.