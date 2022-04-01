Farnell now stocking fast charging solutions for EVs from Murata

Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, is now shipping fast charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs) from Murata from stock.

Murata is a global leader in EV infrastructure optimisation, specialising in reliable and durable products designed for the development of leading-edge charging systems.

The enhanced product range from Murata extends Farnell’s comprehensive portfolio of components designed for the development and production of e-mobility systems, including:

DLW Series Common Mode Choke Coils (CMCC) for Signal and Power line: Design engineers can reduce the common mode noise that is problematic in differential transmission for automotive and EV charging applications using the DLW Series CMCC. It features a low-profile construction and ultra-high self-resonance frequency, enabling high cut-off frequency for high-speed differential lines for Signal line. The DLW Series for power line also offers a large current (6A maximum) suitable for an input connector from an AC adaptor and is available in multiple sizes.

An ideal solution for powering ‘high side’ and ‘low side’ gate drive circuits for IGBTs and SIC FETS in inverters. Featuring ultra-low isolation capacitance, continuous barrier withstand voltage 3kVDC, characterised CMTI >200kV/µS and characterised partial discharge performance, the MGJ1 series supports a choice of asymmetric output voltages allows optimum drive levels for best system efficiency. The MGJ1 is also suitable for Medical and factory automation applications. DK1 Series Y1 Capacitors: Suitable for all AC-DC switching power supplies where a low-profile is required and lead type capacitors are too large. The DK1 uses a structure of plate-shaped terminals on a disc-shaped ceramic dielectric placed within a plastic mould to reduce the terminal resulting in a mounted height of 2.5mm or less for the product. These safety certified capacitors are placed at the side of a power line input to eliminate noise that builds up primarily in commercial AC power lines. The DK1 series capacitors may also be used in compact AV equipment, LED illumination and 1U rack mounted equipment.

Simon Meadmore, vice president of product and supplier management at Farnell, said: “We are very pleased to be able offer our customers a wide range of fast charging solutions for electric vehicles from Murata. Farnell customers will benefit from Murata’s wide product portfolio, in-stock availability, and other added-value services, such as our dedicated online application guides which are designed to help engineers accelerate time-to-market and maximise the performance of their applications.”

Murata’s products for EV fast charging applications are available for delivery from stock at Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.