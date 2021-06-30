Farnell launches online Technical Resources hub

Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has today announced the launch of its new Technical Resources hub.

A dedicated online resource, the Technical Resources hub provides engineers with up-to-date news and information about the latest technologies and applications alongside expert training courses to support every stage of the product design journey and career development.

The Technical Resources hub features a comprehensive range of technical articles and application notes, whitepapers, webinars and podcasts, projects and training modules, videos and eBooks. Visitors can also access Farnell’s innovative range of online calculators, conversion charts and component selection tools.

For easy navigation, the hub includes pages focused on specific technologies, such as wireless, sensing, power management, motor control, lighting and display; alongside complementary application pages which enable engineers to drill deeper into specific areas from industrial automation and control, and the Internet of Things (IoT); to transportation, medical, maintenance, safety and more.