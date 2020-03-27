Farnell Launches New Range of High-Quality Precision Test Equipment from Multicomp Pro

Farnell, the Development Distributor, has launched a new range of affordable industrial and production-grade precision test equipment and tools, exclusive to Farnell, from its Multicomp Pro brand.

The collection brings together the very best private label products for test and measurement, making it easier for design engineers, maintenance engineers and laboratory technicians to identify high-value alternatives, while assuring production-grade quality and reliability.

Products from Farnell’s Multicomp Pro brand provide reduced upfront and product-lifetime costs when compared to other brands, making them ideal for equipping design and development labs, service facilities and educational establishments where budgets might be restricted, as well as for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Contract Electronics Manufacturers (CEMs) seeking added value from sourcing lower cost, production-grade components.

New additions include benchtop, handheld and PC-based oscilloscopes, bench power supplies, spectrum analysers, arbitrary function generators and handheld test equipment such as digital multimeters, calibrators and clamp meters. Highlights from the Multicomp Pro Test and Measurement range include:

The MP730028 5.5 digital bench-type digital multimeter features a 4″ high-resolution LCD dual display and can achieve reading rates of up to 150 readings as well as true RMS AC voltage and current measurements. The product is suitable for developers, designers and electrical engineers due to its user-friendly features including the data-logger mode with detailed trend analysis provided through a special chart setting. The multi-IO interface also supports a comprehensive range of connectivity options.

The handheld Bluetooth MP720026 smart digital multimeter has a 3.5/6 bit resolution complete with datalogger, thermometer and Bluetooth functionalities. The product has a built-in offline record function, flashlight function and chart and diagram modes to analyse data tendency. Other key features include a 40-1000Hz frequency response and an impressive temperature measurement range of -50°C to 400°C. The MP720026 is true RMS test supported, offers BLE 4.0 wireless transmission for Android and iOS. Common uses include electrical engineering and field service applications as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities.

The linear Benchtop DC Power Supply MP710086 is ideal for laboratory, industrial, education, research and production applications. Key features include a 150W maximum output power with low ripple and noise channel outputs of 0-30V / 0.5A x 1CH. The product has a 3.7″ TFT LCD display, multi-directional cooling system with a built-in smart fan, voltage and current protection and a 0-40°C working temperature.The MP710086 supports SCPI, RS232 digital communication and USB connectivity.

The 300MHz MP720107 Digital Storage Oscilloscope is an ultra-thin 2-channel digital storage oscilloscope and decoding kit (RS232, SPI, I2C, CAN trigger/decode) with high-resolution LCD touch-screen functionality. The scope provides automatic, normal and single trigger modes and offers multi-interface system integration. The 8″ 800×600 high resolution LCD touchscreen offers a user-friendly operating experience with a 40M recording option and 75,000 wfms/s maximum waveform refresh rate. This product is designed to support applications in research and development, education, electronic and embedded design, and industrial automation and control.

“Multicomp Pro sets a new standard for private label test equipment and customers benefit from top quality technology at lower upfront costs than branded equivalents – with average savings of up to 30%,” says Chris Haworth, Global Head of Private Label at Farnell. “Our exclusive private label range includes more than 60,000 products and is suitable for engineers at any level, from those wanting to stock a lab, through to OEM and CEM customers seeking added value within their supply chain. These new products have further enhanced our extensive range of high quality equipment at affordable prices.”

The full range of Multicomp Pro products is available for same day despatch from Farnell in EMEA, Newark in North America and element14 in APAC.