Farnell launches new Industrial Embedded Computers online hub

Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions has launched its new Industrial Embedded Computers online hub. This dedicated online resource will provide design engineers with the latest information on cutting-edge industrial single board computers (SBCs) used in today’s most demanding industrial Internet of the Things (IoT) and edge computing environments.

Farnell’s new Industrial Embedded Computers online hub features a comprehensive range of technical resources, including articles, application notes, guides, projects and training modules, videos and eBooks. Visitors can also access Farnell’s range of online calculators, conversion charts and component selection tools available from the Technical Resource Centre.

For easy navigation, the hub includes pages to highlight market-leading products from featured suppliers including Raspberry Pi, Intel, Xilinx, NXP, Ardunio, Beagleboard, Industrial Shields, KUNBUS and Wittra. Visitors can easily peruse key product features and view the full range. The complementary application pages enable design engineers to drill deeper into specific areas covering industrial automation and control, and the IoT through to agriculture, automotive, maintenance, edge computing and more.

A recent global survey from Farnell illustrates the widespread adoption of low-cost SBCs by engineers working in IoT and industrial environments, with about 50 per cent of respondents using SBCs in these two categories. According to the survey, SBCs are now a valuable building block used in all stages of product development and production from proof of concept and prototyping to production and test rigs.

Romain Soreau, head of single board computing at Farnell, said: “Today’s industrial embedded computers offer a powerful combination of high performance, versatility, features and accessories. Combined with their low cost, and large active user community, these development platforms are very attractive to engineers looking to develop and deploy a broad range of industrial applications in the shortest possible time. Our new Industrial Embedded Computers online hub will help our customers keep pace with new technological advancements. It is a simple and easy to use platform which brings together all our best-selling products, technical resources and application examples in one place so engineers can focus on innovation and easily overcome design challenges.”

The new Industrial Embedded Computers online hub is available from Farnell in EMEA, element14 in APAC and Newark in North America.