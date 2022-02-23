Farnell launches ‘How To’ content series to support engineers in their IoT and IIoT journey

Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has expanded the Technical Resources Hub to include new exclusive resources offering a deep dive into Industry 4.0, Internet of Things (IoT) design and wide-ranging hot topics for electronic development engineers. The Technical Resources Hub is designed to provide engineers with comprehensive advice and training to support every stage of new product design.

Innovation in IoT and Industrial IoT technologies is accelerating rapidly as the push toward greater automation and interconnectivity becomes a focal point for many critical industries. Engineers can now drill deeper into the different areas of IoT design and Industry 4.0 on the Technical Resources Hub with the addition of a ‘How To’ content series covering all stages of designing and implementing systems through to enabling integration via the cloud.

The ‘How To’ series features several short, instructional articles, teaching engineers how to design-in specific technologies and develop skills associated with implementing Industry 4.0 as well as more general IoT based designs. Instructional articles recently added to the Technical Resources Hub cover topics from ‘How to Implement different types of edge computing for Smart Factory applications’ to ‘How to establish control access to shop floor systems via gateways’ and much more.

Cliff Ortmeyer, global head of technical marketing, Farnell said: “Our new Technical Resources Hub is designed to share inspiration and knowledge, support component selection and enable upskilling with essential learning modules and resources. We are committed to providing maximum support to our customers through our online tools that accelerate the design process to bring products to market much faster.”

The Farnell Technical Resources Hub features a comprehensive range of technical articles and application notes, whitepapers, webinars and podcasts, projects and training modules, videos and eBooks. Visitors can access innovative information on a number of technologies and applications along with valuable calculators, conversion charts and online component selection tools.

For easy navigation, the hub also includes pages focused on specific technologies, such as wireless, sensing, power management, motor control, lighting and display; alongside complementary application pages covering the IoT, transportation, medical, maintenance, safety and more.

Farnell stocks more than 950,000 products in its global online catalogue. Technical support is offered 24/5 to ensure customers can take advantage of the latest technology innovations for experiments and design. Farnell can also support customers as they take ideas from specification through to production with end-to-end product development solutions offered via the Avnet group and element14 Community.

Brand new IoT and IIoT content, as well as a suite of additional resources, is available on the Technical Resources Hub now from Farnell in EMEA, element14 in APAC and Newark in North America.