Farnell is now stocking Nordic Semiconductor’s latest power management chip

Farnell, an Avnet company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, is now shipping Nordic Semiconductor’s latest power management chip, the nPM1100. The new Power Management IC (PMIC) offers a higher efficiency-to-size ratio than any other PMIC solution available in the market and a PCB area usage as low as 23mm². The ultra-small form-factor PMIC is a suitable solution for space-constrained applications including battery charging and power delivery in hand-held, portable and advanced wearable wireless products, and connected medical devices.

Small wireless product designers are striving to increase battery life and add functionality without increasing the form factor. Adding battery capacity incurs a penalty in terms of physical volume, leaving power efficiency gains as the only way to achieve battery life and functionality improvements. The new nPM1100 PMIC from Nordic Semiconductor achieves this by combining a small form factor with tight integration and efficient power conversion, enabling designers to achieve longer battery life or more power capability without increasing the physical size of the electronic components.

The nPM1100 is a dedicated PMIC with a highly efficient dual-mode configurable buck regulator and integrated battery charger. It is designed as a complementary component to Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF52 Series and nRF53 Series of System-on-Chips (SoCs), which enable reliable power delivery and stable operation while maximising battery life through high efficiency and low quiescent currents. The nPM1100 can also be used as a generic PMIC device.

Key benefits of the new nPM1100 PMIC, now available for fast delivery from Farnell, include:

Combined USB battery charging and power supply with a compact PCB implementation including passives and offering up to 92% power conversion efficiency

The integrated battery charger is designed to charge lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries on a termination voltage selectable to 4.1 or 4.2 V, supporting cell chemistries with a nominal voltage of 3.6 and 3.7 V respectively.

Automatic selection of three charging modes: automatic trickle, constant current and constant voltage.

Compatibility that allows for charging batteries through USB with automatic port detection.

100% pin configurable with no software needed.

Prolongs the battery life of any nRF52® or nRF53® Series SoC based application using a rechargeable battery.

Provides ample current for both the SoC and any additional circuitry.

Simon Meadmore, vice president of product and supplier management, Farnell, said: “We are excited to see Nordic Semiconductor revolutionise the PMIC market with such a game changing product. The need for innovative and compact professional wearable wireless devices and connected applications for medical use is growing exponentially. Connected medical devices for use in hospitals or patient homes offer many new opportunities. This new PMIC gives designers a new weapon for increasing power delivery and efficiency in an economic, ultra-low form factor package.”

Nordic Semiconductor’s new nPM1100 PMIC is available for fast delivery from Farnell in EMEA, Newark in North America and element14 in APAC.