Farnell introduces the Arduino Portenta Family for low code industrial IoT development

Farnell, the Development Distributor, has added the Portenta H7, the latest offering from Arduino, to its extensive range of single board computers.

The device targets growing demand from enterprise, small medium business (SMB) and professional makers for low-code modular hardware systems to support IoT development.

The Arduino Portenta family provides low-power boards designed specifically for industrial applications, artificial intelligence (AI) edge processing and robotics, whilst introducing a new standard for open high-density interconnect to support advanced peripherals.

The first member of the family, the Arduino Portenta H7 module, includes everything needed to get started with IoT hardware development including crypto-authentication chip and communications modules for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy and LTE, as well as Narrowband IoT. Its low-code application development platform with modular hardware, allows companies or makers to build, measure and iterate without lengthy integration projects and users also benefit from the value and usability of the new Arduino IoT application development platform (Arduino IoT cloud, Pro IDE with cloud integration, IoT UI editor) to help simplify the creation and deployment of custom connected products to the market.

Its combination of performance and flexibility makes the board suitable for applications where performance is key, such as High-end industrial machinery, Laboratory equipment, Computer vision, PLCs, Industry-ready user interfaces, Robotics, Mission-critical devices, Dedicated stationary computer and High-speed booting computation.