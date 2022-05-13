Farnell introduces InfiniiVision 3000G X-series oscilloscope from Keysight

Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has in stock availability of the new-to-market InfiniiVision 3000G X-Series Oscilloscope from Keysight.

Available for fast shipping to Farnell’s global customer base, the 3000G X-Series Oscilloscope combines excellent usability with an enhanced toolset to diagnose elusive signal problems across a wide range of industries from automotive and power to aerospace and defence.

The InfiniiVision 3000G fits within the existing 3000 X-Series portfolio from Keysight. The product’s industry-leading waveform rate and new enhanced standard features competitively differentiate it from other oscilloscopes available in the market. Meeting the usability expectations that are now customary in Keysight’s oscilloscopes, the 3000G comes as standard with a best-in-class feature set that was previously only available as options on the 3000T.

Customers now have access to an enhanced toolset that allows the fast identification and diagnosis of signal issues. The 3000G also offers waveform and measurement histograms which previously were only available on the InfiniiVision 6000X series oscilloscope.

The cutting-edge 3000G X-Series oscilloscope, which is now in stock for fast delivery from Farnell, is packed with key features including:

Wide range: The 3000G X-Series oscilloscope has a bandwidth range from 100MHz to 1GHz and is available in two channel and four channel options. The Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO) models offer a further 16 digital channels

7-in-1 instrument integration: In addition to a much broader toolset as standard, the 3000G X-Series oscilloscope also includes a voltmeter, logic analyser/MSO, protocol analyser, waveform generator, frequency response analyser and an 8-digit counter/totalizer.

R&D / Debugging: Users can identify elusive problems quickly and easily with the new histogram features, mask testing, measurement limit testing and frequency response analyser (FRA) support.

Low speed serial design and test: I2C, SPI, UART, I2S, and USB PD trigger and decode protocols are available as standard to meet a wide range of bus protocols.

James McGregor, global head of test, tools & production supplies at Farnell, said: “Keysight has a well-deserved global reputation for bringing innovative oscilloscope technology to the market and we are excited to add the new 3000G X-Series to our extensive product portfolio.

“This brand new scope includes best-in-class features as standard, enabling ease of ordering and eliminating the need for customers to anticipate optional upgrade requirements at the time of purchase.”

The 3000G X-Series oscilloscope also offers an affordable solution for lab managers looking to introduce industry-standard and user-friendly equipment to their labs; the 3000G includes best-in-class features for students, making the scope an ideal and accessible solution for education.

Keysight is the leading test and measurement equipment provider for electronic design, e-mobility, network monitoring, 5G, LTE, IoT, connected cars and more, delivering solutions to a diverse range of industry sectors. A key supplier partner within Farnell’s test and measurement portfolio, Keysight products are available from stock for fast delivery.

Farnell offers a full range of market-leading test, tools and production supplies from stock to support electronic design and test, with no minimum order value and an educational discount programme. Customers have free access to online resources, data sheets, applications notes, videos and webinars with excellent customer and technical support available 24/5 in local language.

The new-to-market InfiniiVision 3000G X-Series Oscilloscope from Keysight is now available from Farnell in EMEA, Newark in North America and element14 in APAC.