Farnell Increases its Range of XP Power Products

Farnell, the Development Distributor, has expanded its strong linecard with an increased range of XP Power products available for same day despatch, perfect for design engineers working on a range of applications, particularly those in the industrial and medical sectors.

XP Power is a leading provider of power solutions including AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters and High Voltage DC-DC converters. Farnell now stocks over 4,500 power products including power supplies and EMC/RFI suppression products, with unrivalled technical and customer support.

XP Power products include medically approved power solutions for use in patient vicinity applications and in laboratory environments. Major features include class II approvals for homecare devices, highly efficient convection–cooled designs for low-noise patient-area devices and defibrillator-proof DC-DC converters for applied part applications. For industrial power systems, XP products are found in factory automation, automated test equipment, industrial control, test and measurement, instrumentation, hazardous environments, transportation and defence.

XP Power products deliver high performance and reliability combined with the latest safety standards at competitive prices. Recent additions to the XP power supply range stocked by Farnell include;

High voltage DC-DC converters: XP Power’s High Voltage DC-DC convertors are ideal for applications requiring minimal size and weight, provide stable, low noise output voltages between 100V and 10kV and feature output voltage and current programming. Applications include avalanche photodiodes, capacitor charging, electrophoresis, photomultiplier tubes, piezo devices, mass spectrometry and sustaining ion pumps.

DSR series: A highly reliable, ultra-thin, low cost, high efficiency DIN-Rail power supply, rated at 75W, 120W and 240W and available with 12, 24 and 48V outputs. These versatile products provide a 150% peak load capability to support start up for electro-mechanical loads the also features volt free relay contacts that facilitate remote monitoring for DC OK. The DSR series can be connected in parallel for higher power requirements or be configured to provide N+1 redundancy in critical applications.

Simon Meadmore, Global Head of IP&E, Farnell says: “XP Power is a key supplier for Farnell and is known for its innovation in power supplies, often being the first to set new footprint and efficiency standards and boast products such as the world’s smallest 40W AC-DC power supply and some of the most efficient products in the market.

“An effective power management subsystem can improve the reliability, performance, and time to market of new designs. XP Power products stocked by Farnell can deliver a fully integrated, high efficiency and cost-effective power solution to all of our customers.”

New XP Power products are available at Farnell in EMEA, Newark in North America and element14 in APAC.