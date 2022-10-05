Farnell increases investment in Traco Power portfolio to ensure product availability and secure supply chain

Farnell, an Avnet company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has increased its investment in Traco Power to ensure product availability and overcome supply chain challenges. Farnell now stocks Traco Power’s most popular ranges including high-performance DC/DC converters, AC/DC power supplies and DIN rail products.

Traco Power is a leading specialist power supply manufacturer with more than 35 years’ experience in designing and manufacturing high quality DC/DC and AC/DC power conversion products. It offers the highest standard of price, performance and quality, with solutions available for a diverse range of markets and applications.

Farnell currently supply more than 5000 Traco Power products suitable for use in the industrial and information technology, transportation, railway, medical and healthcare, automation and control, renewable energy and smart grid sectors. The increased stock investment by Farnell builds on a long and successful partnership and will greatly benefit electronic and industrial design engineers as well as buyers and contract electronics manufacturers (CEMs).

The enhanced range of Traco Power products offers high-performance and functional design benefits to meet the diverse application needs of customers. Four new series of power conversion products are now in-stock and available for fast delivery from Farnell including:

TSR-1 Series of step-down switching regulators : Boasting a very high efficiency rating of 96%, the TSR-1 Series enables full load operation to rise to an ambient temperature of 60°C without requiring heat-sink or forced cooling. Other key features include improved output accuracy of ±2%, a lower standby current of 2mA and no need for external capacitors. The series has excellent line and load regulation, a wide input operating voltage range and a 3-year product warranty.

Offering several low-profile, metal-enclosed high efficiency AC/DC power supplies, the TXLN Series features 12 different power levels ranging from 18 to 960W and is simple to integrate into end systems. The series includes active power factor correction and meets international safety and EMC standards.

The TSP Series provides high performance levels and reliable operation under the most difficult factory floor conditions. Shock and vibration proof construction is coupled with high immunity against electrical disturbances, making the TSP Series an ideal solution for power sensitive loads. Accessories include redundancy modules for full current sharing, battery controller modules to configure the most reliable UPS systems and buffer modules to protect against short-time AC power losses.

With an ultra-wide input voltage range of 12:1, the TEP 60UIR Series enables devices to serve as an all-in-one solution for a wide range of input voltage ranges, eliminating the need for multiple units in a system. Key features include high efficiency up to 91% and a wide operating temperature range from 40°C° to +75°C and I/O-isolation voltage of 3'000 VAC.

Michael Bruderer, head of high service distribution, at Traco Power, said: “Traco Power expresses its high appreciation for the sustaining confidence in our 20 years of mutual partnership. With Farnell today offering the entire portfolio of Traco Power products on a global basis and with a line fill of way above 90%, this could not be demonstrated in a better way.”

Simon Meadmore, vice president of product and supplier management, at Farnell said: “As Farnell and Traco Power continue to strive to provide customers with an even greater range of products and availability, customers will benefit from the assurance that these products meet the highest industry performance and safety standards and are backed by our world-class delivery service.

“Farnell can now ensure that a large depth of Traco Power’s innovative and reliable product range is available for immediate shipping.”

The full range of Traco Power’s high performance power conversion products are now available from Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.