Farnell expands range of solutions for PCB protection

Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions has expanded its range of protective solutions for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) to provide engineers with optimal solutions for every application.

The range of new products added to Farnell’s portfolio includes solutions from some of the world’s leading manufacturers, such as DOW, Ambersil, Robnor Resinlab, MG Chemicals, Electrolube CHT and Farnell’s private label brand Multicomp Pro. The in-stock range features flexible silicone and rugged epoxy resin through to conformal coating options which provide all-round protection for PCBs.

Electronic components and subassemblies are susceptible to damage from impact, vibration, corrosion, extreme temperatures, moisture and dust, to name just a few. These factors can damage a PCB and ultimately the entire system. Engineers use plotting compounds and conformal coatings to protect PCBs, however it is critically important to select the right type of protection for high performance applications. Some of the most common problems impacting PCBs include:

Operation in extreme temperatures;

Increased risk of oxidisation from moisture and humidity;

Proximity of high voltage components which can cause a short circuit;

Overheating;

Corrosive salt water in marine environments;

Reliability in critical environments such as aerospace and military equipment.

Farnell’s in-stock range of solutions for PCB protection include:

832HD Potting Compound from MG Chemicals : Solvent free and featuring a low mixed viscosity, the 832HD plotting compound can easily penetrate small gaps and cavities while providing excellent electrical insulation. It protects components from static discharge, vibration, abrasion, thermal shock, environmental humidity, salt water, fungus, and many other harsh chemicals. Offering a very wide service temperature range of -40 to 150 °C, it is simple to mix and has extremely high compressive and tensile strength with excellent adhesion properties.

: Solvent free and featuring a low mixed viscosity, the 832HD plotting compound can easily penetrate small gaps and cavities while providing excellent electrical insulation. It protects components from static discharge, vibration, abrasion, thermal shock, environmental humidity, salt water, fungus, and many other harsh chemicals. Offering a very wide service temperature range of -40 to 150 °C, it is simple to mix and has extremely high compressive and tensile strength with excellent adhesion properties. UR5041RP250G Polyurethane Resin from Electrolube : A two-part, high performance resin system which provides excellent resistance to sea water and low water absorption, making it ideal for marine environments. It offers good physical protection with strong tear and oxidation resistance, as well as low temperature performance down to -60°C.

: A two-part, high performance resin system which provides excellent resistance to sea water and low water absorption, making it ideal for marine environments. It offers good physical protection with strong tear and oxidation resistance, as well as low temperature performance down to -60°C. SYLGARD 170 Silicone Elastomer from DOW: An easy-to-use two-part, 1:1 mix, general purpose encapsulant with good flowability, long working time and flame resistance. Featuring low viscosity, the SYLGARD 170 Silicone Elastomer can be cured at room temperature or heat accelerated. With moderate thermal conductivity it has a long life and offers enhanced flow and fill in narrow spaces around complex geometries. It can also be used as stress relief in applications where hard, rigid encapsulants can cause damage during thermal cycling. Potential applications include power supplies, connectors, sensors, industrial controls, transformers, amplifiers, high voltage resistor packs and relays.

Customers can now search the expanded PCB protection range from Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.