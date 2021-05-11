Farnell adds new Smart Bench Essentials series from Keysight

Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has expanded its market-leading portfolio of test and measurement equipment with the introduction of the new Smart Bench Essentials series from Keysight.

Seamlessly integrating multiple instruments into a single solution for maximum productivity and value-for-money, the Smart Bench Essentials series provides full connectivity between the instruments and the cloud. It is an ideal solution to support educators and students teaching and learning remotely, as well as professional engineers seeking a test solution which is fully connected and integrated to enable working from home.

The Smart Bench Essentials series features a compact form factor that delivers a holistic family of test bench products with exceptional connectivity features. Comprised of a DC power supply, digital multimeter and function generators that work with the popular Keysight 1000X oscilloscopes, the Smart Bench Essentials series provides an innovative bench experience, revolutionising how engineers make remote measurements and collaborate with their peers. An instrument stacking kit, available as part of the series, enables engineers to set their Smart Bench instruments up in an attractive and space-saving 2×2 layout, saving bench space and improving user experience.