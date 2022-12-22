Farnell adds 400 new products to its NI range

Farnell has expanded its NI inventory with the addition of over 400 new products. The extended test and measurement portfolio will allow customers to address their growing needs to test faster, more accurately, and more efficiently. Customers will have more products on hand with stock transparency and shorter lead times.

The need to bring high performing and efficient new products to market in ever more compressed timelines is an ongoing challenge for engineers and enterprises. To keep pace, customers need faster and more efficient ways to select and source critical automated test and measurement equipment to meet their individual technical, financial, service and regional requirements.

Working together, NI and Farnell are providing customers with the flexibility, speed and support they need to help them meet the demands of their business and customers.

New NI products now available from stock at Farnell include:

CompactDAQ Chassis to control the timing, synchronization and data transfer between C Series I/O modules and an external host. They feature USB, Ethernet, or Wi-Fi connectivity and come in multiple slot counts to provide the right amount of I/Os for various applications. They can include multiple general-purpose counters for pulse width modulation (PWM), event counting, pulse train generation and period or frequency measurement .

to control the timing, synchronization and data transfer between C Series I/O modules and an external host. They feature USB, Ethernet, or Wi-Fi connectivity and come in multiple slot counts to provide the right amount of I/Os for various applications. They can include multiple general-purpose counters for pulse width modulation (PWM), event counting, pulse train generation and period or frequency measurement PXIe 8861 Controller is an Intel Xeon 4 Core embedded controller for PXI Express systems. Used for processor-intensive RF, modular instrumentation and data acquisition applications. It includes two 10/100/1000BASE TX (Gigabit) Ethernet ports, two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, as well as an integrated hard drive, serial port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and other peripheral I/O.

is an Intel Xeon 4 Core embedded controller for PXI Express systems. Used for processor-intensive RF, modular instrumentation and data acquisition applications. It includes two 10/100/1000BASE TX (Gigabit) Ethernet ports, two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, as well as an integrated hard drive, serial port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and other peripheral I/O. NI-9205 C Series Voltage Input Module performs single-ended or differential analogue inputs, with four programmable input ranges for each. It is an effective combination of channel count and speed at a low price for an economical multifunction system. Available with four programmable input ranges it also features up to 60 V of overvoltage protection between input channels and common as well as a channel-to-earth ground double isolation barrier for safety, noise immunity, and high common-mode voltage range.

James McGregor, global head of test, tools and production supplies at Farnell, said: “Farnell is committed to delivering the very best and most advanced test systems and equipment to our customers around the world. Access to a much broader range of NI’s suite of products will enable engineers to carry out their requirements testing with safety, precision and efficiency. This addition to our portfolio expands and improves an already leading test and measurement range.”

NI is a leader in automated test and measurement systems that help engineers solve the world’s toughest challenges. NI offers modular hardware, software, services and techniques that make testing faster, improve designs and reliability, and maximise test data.NI serves its customers in a variety of markets, including semiconductors, electronics, transportation, aerospace and defence, academic and more.