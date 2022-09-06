Fanless Embedded Box PC is equipped to support visual displays up to 4K

AAEONs Boxer-RK99 available from Display Technology offers a HDMI 2.0 port to support visual displays up to 4K x 2K @ 60Hz, along with video decode and encode capabilities to enhance display output quality.

Combining the Rockchip RK3399’s dual ARM CPU and Mali-T864 GPU, the BOXER-RK99 has the architecture to bring 4K Ultra-HD Graphics to vision-based digital signage solutions.

Alongside its visual display attributes, the BOXER-RK99 also offers diverse deployment options due to its compact 4.07″ x 3.78″ x 1.97″ (103.4 mm x 96 mm x 50 mm) form factor, with a VESA mount for convenient deployment.

Other features for the Boxer-RK99

System Memory LPDDR3 2GB/4GB (Optional)

Storage/SSD 16GB eMMC and Micro-SD card

I/O Micro-SD Card Slot x 1 HDMI (2.0) Port x 1 Antenna Connector for WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, BT V4.2 Antenna Connector for LTE (Optional) GbE: RJ45 x 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1: Type C OTG x 1, Type A x 1 USB 2.0: Type A x 1 RS-232/422/485 x 1, RS-232 x 1 (Optional)

Expansion mPCIe Slot x 1 for LTE module

Indicator Power LED x 1

OS Support Android 8.1

About Display Technology

Established in 1996 as Display Solutions, later acquired by Display Technology in September 2018, the UK subsidiary of FORTEC Elektronik AG. Display Technology delivers the latest technical innovations in displays, touch screens and embedded computing backed by a market-leading service at every stage of the process, from initial consultation through to sample design, volume manufacturing and immediate-response after-sales support. The company’s dominant position within the UK, across all embedded computing market sectors, including industrial instrumentation and control, transportation, retail/point-of-sale, outdoor signage, medical, marine, audio and lighting control and energy management, has been achieved through a combination of application experience and innovation. For more information about Display Technology, please visit the website at: www.displaytechnology.co.uk.

