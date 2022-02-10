Fanfir TORRIX XTS Sensor – The all-rounder for level measurement now available from PVL

PVL, a leading distributor of industrial automation and safety components, has announced the availability of the TORRIX XTS fill level sensor from Fanfir, market leading specialists in the development and manufacturing of sensors and systems for monitoring and measuring fill levels. The TORRIX XTS is maintenance free and does not require recalibration, minimising cost of ownership.

The TORRIX XTS is an all-rounder for level measurement and in addition to pure level measurement of the product and/or interface layer, the sensor also offers the options of temperature and density measurement. Users can set an integrated LCD display to show their desired parameters.

Different versions of the probe tube offer a wide range of application possibilities. The TORRIX XTS can be used with a standard 12mm tube, a bypass version and a flexible probe with a maximum length of 22m.

Other key features include a stainless-steel sensor head housing offering protection to IP68, safety glass display cover, operating temperature -20 to + 85 °C; – 55 to + 85 °C with heating. Probe tube material stainless steel with lengths available from 600mm up to 22,000mm. Accuracy Level up to ±0.3 mm or ±0.01 %, resolution (HART) 0.1 mm. Electrical connection via cable gland or conduit and operating voltage Ex ia 12 to 30 VDC; Ex d 12 to 50 VDC. Output signal 4 to 20 mA (2 wire)/HART®-protocol; RS-485 (4 wire)/Modbus or FAFNIR Universal Device Protocol. Process conditions temperature up to + 450 °Cm, pressure -1 bar to +120 bar. Approved to Ex-Zone 0 (ATEX, IECEx), the most hazardous workplace type where gases, vapours and mists are present.

Steve Moorey, MD of PVL, said: “The new TORRIX XTS is a flexible and highly accurate level measurement probe with an integrated LCD display for on-spot data interpretation by users. As an all in one it offers our customers the capability of continuously measuring the product level, interphase, density and temperature, and volume calculation is also possible.”