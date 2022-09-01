Fail-safe DC/DC converter with integrated Supercap UPS buffering

(PresseBox) (Donauwörth, 03/24/2022 )

With the new DC2412-UPSP2, Bicker Elektronik Donauworth/Germany, offers reliable protection against critical system failures and data loss. The compact DC2412-UPSP2 with 16-32VDC wide-range input and 12V/5A output combines the functions of a powerful DC/DC converter and an uninterruptible DC power supply (UPS) in an innovative way. Fast-charging and absolutely maintenance-free Supercaps (3x 480F) with more than 500,000 charging and discharging cycles are used as buffer energy storage. The highly efficient converter design enables fanless operation in the extended industrial temperature range from -20 to +70 °C. The DC2412-UPSP2 bridges power failures, voltage dips or flicker and thus ensures the uninterrupted power supply of 12VDC loads such as low-power embedded IPCs, gateways, motors, sensors, actuators, cameras. The ideal choice for sensitive and security-relevant applications in the areas of IoT / Industry 4.0, kiosk, POI/POS, signage, medical technology and many more.

Supercaps – short charging times, long service life!

Particularly durable, cycle-resistant and maintenance-free ultra-capacitors (so-called Supercaps) are used to buffer the 12VDC output voltage. In contrast to batteries, which store energy via a chemical reaction, Supercaps are based on electrophysical principles and are charged and ready for use within a very short time. The DC2412-UPSP2 is fully charged in approx. 180 seconds at maximum charging current. The durable Supercap energy storage also impresses with its high current carrying capacity, power density and reliability. Under comparable operating conditions, Supercaps have a service life that is up to ten times longer than classic lead-acid batteries.

Power sharing function with intelligent input current detection

The system electronics with DC/DC converter of the DC2412-UPSP2 provides the nominal 12VDC output voltage in normal operation, charges the Supercaps and monitors the voltage thresholds at the input. If the defined threshold voltage is not reached, the Supercap UPS switches to UPS backup mode within fractions of a second and ensures an uninterrupted and regulated DC voltage supply at the output. The intelligent distribution of the charging currents (power sharing) at the input ensures that the upstream AC/DC power supply does not have to be oversized, but that the input power is kept constant and distributed accordingly to the load and Supercap charger. When the load on the output is low, more energy flows into the Supercap charger and vice versa.

RS232 interface and relay contact

In the event of a “PowerFail”, the DC2412-UPSP2 signals the failure of the supply voltage via the integrated communication interfaces (RS232, I2C, SMB), so that a safe shutdown of the system is initiated, documents are saved and, if necessary, defined programs are executed before the system is shut down. Three LEDs on the board of the DC2412-UPSP2 also show the state of charge of the Supercaps, normal and backup operation. Via the integrated relay contact, external units can be switched in the event of “PowerFail” (1A@24VDC / 0.5A@125VAC).

Extended functionality with optional add-on module PSZ-1063

With the attachable µExtension module PSZ-1063 from Bicker Elektronik, extended functions can be implemented via RS232 RXD and TXD communication for the DC2412-UPSP2:

Data monitoring and parameterization for autonomous operation (via PSZ-1063)

With the help of the tailor-made UPS software “UPS Control Center”, settings and parameters can be conveniently made on the DC2412-UPSP2. The software download is available for free. In addition, an extensive command set enables the direct reading of sensor values ​​and the setting of parameters. The continuous recording of operating data allows “data monitoring” in real time. The open communication protocol offers system developers individual options for connecting to their own system. The operation of the DC2412-UPSP2 on the host is also possible without software.

Shutdown & Reboot function for IPC systems (via PSZ-1063)

In the event of a “PowerFail”, the DC UPS signals the failure of the supply voltage via the integrated interface, so that a controlled shutdown of the computer system is initiated and valuable data is saved. The integrated reboot function of the DC UPS automatically restarts the supplied IPC after the supply voltage returns, without the need for time-consuming on-site, e.g. in the case of completely self-sufficient computer systems at inaccessible locations.

Output release (via PSZ-1063)

If desired, the output release to the system is regulated by a safety function, i.e. it only takes place when the Supercapacitors have reached 90% of their capacity. A safe shutdown of the computer system is thus always guaranteed.

All product advantages of the DC2412-UPSP2 at a glance

12V DC UPS with wide-range input 16…32VDC

Maintenance-free Supercaps as energy storage

Regulated voltage during backup operation

High cycle stability >500,000

Charging time ~180 sec at max. charging current

Extended temperature range -20…+70°C

Active reverse polarity protection

Power Fail signal via relay contact / RS232

Intelligent distribution of charging currents

Shutdown&Reboot function (via PSZ-1063)

3 year warranty

Direct link to DC2412-UPSP2:

https://www.bicker.de/en/dc2412-upsp2