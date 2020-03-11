Extension of the AKG D case series

Fischer Elektronik has expanded the attractive and functional miniature aluminum cases of the AKG D series which are existing in the delivery programme by two new case sizes AKG D 41 20 and AKG D 55 20.

The cases consist of two aluminum profiles, which are fitted precisely against each other and fixed using the screwed-on front plate.

The seals mounted between the cover plates and the profiles not only have the function as a design element, but thanks to their non-slip properties they can be used safely as a bench case.

Guide grooves in the profiles allow the insertion of non-standard printed circuit boards or other components in various sizes as well as 100 mm wide Euro cards.

Nine different sizes of the AKG D cases offer the applicant the option of using them in numerous applications.

The profile sizes of the two new versions are 41.3 mm x 20 mm for the AKG D 41 20 and 55 mm x 20 mm for the AKG D 55 20 on the outside.

The standard lengths for the AKG D cases are 50, 80 and 100 mm and are available in natural color anodized and black anodized surface finishes.

The standard color of the seals is cobalt blue (similar to RAL 5013), but these can also be made in other colors if requested by the customer. The case profiles and the cover panels can also be individually machined and labeled.

Please contact us, for further information and inquiries the product experts of Fischer Elektronik are pleased to be at your disposal, also at www.fischerelektronik.de.