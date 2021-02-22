ExpressPCB announces ExpressSCH Plus and ExpressPCB Plus version 3.0 with SnapEDA library integration

ExpressPCB, the easiest PCB design software to learn and use, is excited to announce the release of its new Plus PCB Design Suite (ExpressSCH Plus and ExpressPCB Plus version 3.0).

Highlights of the newly added features include an integrated search and download for components using SnapEDA, schematic link between ExpressSCH Plus and ExpressPCB Plus, as well as netlist validation between the printed circuit board (PCB) layout and the schematic. These new features will drastically simplify component creation and library management, shortening the design time and increasing the accuracy for PCB layout.

Historically, engineers have spent days – or even weeks – creating computer-aided design (CAD) models for each component in their circuit board designs, a time-consuming and error-prone process. With the advent of SnapEDA, engineers have benefitted from ready-to-use CAD models for their designs, made in collaboration with component suppliers, so that they can jump straight to design. This has allowed millions of engineers to accelerate bringing their designs to life, while enabling them to focus on what they do best.

This new version of ExpressPCB includes a direct integration with SnapEDA’s cloud-based libraries. Engineers can search SnapEDA’s database directly from ExpressSCH Plus, and then place symbols, footprints and 3D models directly into their PCB designs, significantly boosting their design productivity.

ExpressPCB has been trusted by designers at some of the largest technical companies in the world for over 20 years, and this release will drastically improve their design cycle times. Not only is ExpressPCB Plus already the easiest tool to learn, now the time from download to design has been shortened and simplified making it a very powerful, integrated design tool.

“We are very excited to release Version 3.0. The new features, capabilities, and library integration will give ExpressPCB Plus users a very powerful and capable tool that is still very intuitive and easy to use. Since the introduction of ExpressPCB Plus we have been diligently working with our users to add features and capabilities that will simplify the design process and complement the strength of the tool, simplicity. Version 3.0 is that software.” – M. Hebda ExpressPCB Product Manager.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with ExpressPCB to help engineers bring their designs to life faster. At SnapEDA, we believe that by empowering engineers with ready-to-use design content, that we enable them to create more impactful products that improve our world. Along with the other productivity boosting features in this release of ExpressPCB, I am looking forward to seeing the new products that we will help to bring to life together.” – Natasha Baker, Founder & CEO of SnapEDA.

ExpressPCB’s vision is to make PCB design readily available to every person on the planet. We help bring your ideas to life through powerful, easy to use, intuitive, capable, free to use PCB Design software that is integrated to a world class PCB manufacturer.