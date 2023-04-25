Experience maximum potential with the elite IoT solution: AAEON MIX-Q670A1 Mini-ITX board

AAEON’s new MIX-Q670A1 Mini-ITX board from AAEON, which is now available through Display Technology, is a powerful and versatile board that supports both 12th and 13th Generation Intel Core Processors. Display Technology says that it “boasts up to 24 cores and 32 threads to deliver unprecedented processing power for a Mini-ITX form factor”.

With support for 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz system memory, the MIX-Q670A1 offers a 44 per cent increase in memory speed over previous generations, improving real-time data analysis capabilities.

The MIX-Q670A1 also features impressive I/O density, with 8 USB 3.2 and 4 USB 2.0 front I/O ports, an internal pin header supporting an additional 2 USB 3.2 ports, and two RJ-45 LAN ports and two COM ports for high-speed connectivity to peripheral devices. The board’s market-leading I/O and display interface makes it a top-performing solution for vertical market applications such as smart cities.

In addition to its impressive processing power and connectivity features, the MIX-Q670A1 supports crystal-clear 4 x 4K display with a display interface comprising two HDMI and two DP ports, with additional support for either LVDS or eDP. The board’s AI acceleration features such as Intel Deep Learning Boost and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit offer up to 2.81 times the GPU image classification speed of Mini-ITX motherboards powered by previous processor generations, making the MIX-Q670A1 an ideal solution for optical inspection and image processing applications.

