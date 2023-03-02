Experience for all senses: Intel Arc A750 graphics cards for gaming and content creation now available at Rutronik

Rutronik carries the Intel Arc A750, one of Intel’s first-generation Arc graphics cards. Based on the Alchemist chip architecture, the product is primarily suitable for the gaming sector and content creators – in other words, wherever high-performance graphics are in demand. It is designed to enable premium gaming, creating, and streaming experiences. Equipped with 28 Xe cores, the graphics card clocks at 2,050 MHz and has 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. The Intel Arc A750 is available at www.rutronik24.com .

Thanks to Intel’s AI-enhanced upscaling solution XeSS (Xe Super Sampling Technology), the graphics card enables more performance with high image fidelity, taking the gaming experience to a completely new level. This is based on the benefits of XMX AI hardware acceleration. It also supports the latest graphics technologies such as ray tracing, variable rate shading, mesh shading, and sampler feedback.

Enhanced by AI and accelerated by Intel Deep Link technology, using the A750 as a media engine opens up a wide range of possibilities for creating rich digital content. It is currently the first graphics card to support all leading media formats and is even capable of interacting with the latest AV1 video encoding features.

Flexibility yet control for an optimal live streaming experience is provided by the virtual streaming technologies built into Intel Arc Control. For example, it is easy to set up a streaming studio with virtual background, auto-framing, and broadcasting options, all accessible through an intuitive, easy-to-use software interface.

Further specifications:

Fully controllable RGB LEDs

Full length rear panel

Stealth Black I/O mount

15-blade dual-axial fan

Vapour chamber cooling

Quiet acoustics

For more information about the Intel Arc A750 and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.