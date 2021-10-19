Experience easy with the new BradyPrinter i5300

Experience easy. No setup. No adjustments. No waste. Discover the new industrial label printer from Brady!

Set up, switch out and print faster than you ever imagined with the BradyPrinter i5300 Industrial Label Printer. It’s intuitive, auto-calibrating and precise, printing barcodes and small fonts on labels as small as 5,08 mm. With a solid, metal frame construction, it can handle both high-volume and high-mix labeling applications: electronics and product ID, wire and panel ID, lab ID and safety and facility ID.

Watch the printer in action >>

Features & Benefits:

No waste: prints on the very first label to maximise material use (and cut costs)

Fast setup: 20-second material changeovers with no calibration, sensor or print setting adjustments

Precision printing: either 300 or 600 dpi models align and print on labels as small as 5.08 mm

Saves time: prints fast, and pauses, resumes and stores jobs in a write-protected list

Prints thousands of label types: options for both stock and custom parts

Discover the new BradyPrinter i5300 >>

Easy – inside and out

When it comes to the BradyPrinter i5300 Industrial Label Printer, everything’s easy. Taking just seconds to set up and load, it offers a faster, easier start-to-print process. That’s because it’s designed for efficiency – no setup, no adjustments and no waste. Zero. Enjoy time-saving features like a print queue and interrupt function. Plus, get precision printing on 75 material types and over 1300 parts,

with custom parts available. All this so you can reach your high-mix, high-volume printing goals.

Ready? We told you it was easy.

Brady Corporation

Wildmere Industrial Estate

Banbury, Oxon OX16 3JU

Tel: +44 (0) 1295 228 288

csuk@bradycorp.com

www.brady.co.uk