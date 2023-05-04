Expansion of the portfolio for maximum values: Polymer capacitors of the T598 automotive series from KEMET at Rutronik

With the T598 series, KEMET introduces capacitors that are designed to impress with the current highest capacitance and lowest, market-leading ESR values for automotive-qualified polymer capacitors. AEC-Q200 certified, the capacitors are said to feature an enormous service life, especially in harsh environments. This makes them particularly suitable for applications, e. g. in the drive train or chassis of vehicles. The capacitors are available in standard tape & reel packaging at www.rutronik24.com .

The T598 high-humidity and high-temperature polymer electrolytic capacitors T598X477M010ATE025, T598X477M006ATE025, and T598D687M2R5ATE009 are surface mountable for easy integration. Even under extreme conditions, like high humidity and high temperatures, they have an increased ESR stability and a significantly increased capacity. In detail, this means with the same footprint in each case:

42 % more capacity at 6.3 V nominal voltage

45 % more capacity at 2.5 V nominal voltage

114 % more capacity at 10 V nominal voltage

Due to improvements in design and material selection, the service life of the capacitors is significantly extended. As a result, passing qualification tests of 1,000 hours at 85 °C and relative humidity of 85 % at nominal voltage, or up to 2,000 hours at operating temperatures of up to 125 °C or 150 °C in (extended) endurance test is possible.

Additional benefits:

Tape & Reel standard packaging per EIA 481

Production takes place in TS16949-certified plants

Halogen-free epoxy

RoHS compliant

Other applications:

Automotive industry, e. g. sensors, radar, central computing units or cameras, up to autonomous driving, e. g. sensing, data fusion, deep learning

Digitalization, e. g. mobility services, connectivity, infotainment

For more information about the T598 series from KEMET and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com