Expansion of capacitance range: KEMET Goldmax X8L in Rutronik‘s ceramic capacitor portfolio

For critical applications at high operating temperatures: The expansion of the capacitance values of the Goldmax ceramic capacitor with radial throughhole configuration in the X8L dielectric portfolio in Commercial and Automotive Grade is the optimal solution when robust and reliable components are required. Thanks to their special reliability, these capacitors are often used in automotive circuits or in high-temperature applications in general.

The X8L has a time- and voltage-dependent capacitance. The minimum change in capacitance in relation to the ambient temperature of up to +125°C is convincing here. Beyond +125°C, X8L shows a greater change in capacitance. This is limited to ±15% from -55°C to +125°C and +15, -40% from +125°C to +150°C.

The capacitance extensions are available on Goldmax types C320, C322, C323, C326, as well as C328. The 50V capacitance range is new from 1.2uF to 2.2uF. The lead spacing is 2.54 and 5.08mm.

