Expansion in the field of D-Sub mixed-pole connectors

Fischer Elektronik has expanded its product range in the field of D-Sub mixed-pole connectors. We offer male and female headers in 11 case designs with straight signal contacts and in 4 case designs with angled signal contacts now.

The available hole patterns and case frames which are used for electromagnetic shielding are standardized, e.g. according to DIN 41652-1. The insulating body built into it is made of a glass fiber reinforced plastic with a flammability class of UL 94 V-0. In order to be able to respond more precisely to customer-specific inquiries it is possible to order the appropriate high-current contacts in different currents (≤ 10 A, 20 A and 40 A) and connection types separately now. You can choose from high-current contacts with straight solder cup connection, with straight crimp connection and angled PCB connection.

The high-current contacts and the precision-turned signal contacts, which can transmit a nominal current of up to 5 A, are made of a Cu alloy.

Both the high-current contacts and the signal contacts are gold-plated.

For quick and secure mounting there is an option to choose between 8 types of mounting. Due to the variety of mounting types and the large number of high-current contacts numerous combinations are possible.

Please contact us, for further information and inquiries the product experts of Fischer Elektronik are pleased to be at your disposal, also at www.fischerelektronik.de.