Exide to Present Latest Battery Technology at Middle East Energy Dubai 2020

Exide Technologies, a provider of stored electrical energy solutions, will present a selection of its products at the upcoming Middle East Energy conference taking place on 3-5 March 2020 in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), United Arab Emirates.

The company’s new telecom lithium battery will be officially launched in the region for the first time, while high-performance lead-acid batteries will also be on display. Exide will be positioned at Stand H4.G20.

At the event Exide will demonstrate how its technology is used in a broad variety of applications, including telecoms, uninterruptible power supplies, back-up power for renewables, power and grid quality, and providing off-grid power to remote communities. The company has a wide range of batteries available, allowing it to recommend the best technology for the application in question.

Exide will launch its high-performance GNB Sonnenschein Lithium in the Middle East for the first time at the event. The battery offers fast recharging and advanced safety features, and its maintenance-free design is ideally suited to BTS (Base Transceiver Station) applications. Its compact, lightweight structure makes transport and installation easier, and its impressive charge acceptance provides greater operating freedom. The efficiency and exceptional service life reduce total cost of ownership for operators.

Also on display will be GNB Classic Solar, Sonnenschein Solar, Sonnenschein PowerCycle, Sprinter Top Terminal and Front Terminal, Marathon Front Terminal, and Absolyte System, which is used mainly in the oil & gas and utilities & telecoms sectors. The next-generation Marathon Front Terminal batteries now have an increased design life of 15 years up from 12, and next-generation Sprinter Front Terminal batteries now have an increased design life of 12 years up from 10.

“We’re looking forward to the Middle East Energy event in Dubai,” said Adnan Eid, Exide’s Regional Sales Director MEA / India. “The MEE conference is always at the center of research and future developments in the energy industry – just where Exide likes to be. We’re excited to see what this year’s conference will bring, and to present our industry-leading products to audiences from around the world. We encourage all attendees to visit us at Stand H4.G20.”

Middle East Energy (MEE) Dubai evolved from the world-leading Middle East Electricity event, which annually attracts governments, consultants, manufacturers, managers, contractors, developers and experts from such diverse fields as renewables, telecommunications, energy management, power storage and smart technology. Exide is now entering its eighth year participating in the event.

This year will be the 45th edition of the MEE conference, a testament to its popularity and success in the energy industry not just in the Middle East – where the energy and utilities sector has been rapidly expanding – but also globally. Over the three days it will include case-study-led sessions and panel discussions presented by some 150 speakers.