Exide Awarded Battery Partnership for JCB’s Electric Teletruks

Battery manufacturer Exide Technologies, a global provider of stored electrical energy solutions, has been selected by JCB to power its new range of electric Teletruks.

Under the partnership, Exide’s GNB batteries and high-frequency chargers will be supplied with each new E-TEC forklift rolling off the production line. Exide will also provide exclusive service and support across Europe.

Before being selected, Exide went through a detailed examination of its processes and systems. It was then chosen based on the reliability and performance of its technology, its decades of experience in the electrical motive power market and the high level of support that it offers.

“We’re delighted to have been selected as JCB’s energy storage partner for the E-TEC range, and we look forward to working with JCB as it adds more electric forklifts,” said Vic Sayer, UK Applications and Contracts Manager- Motive Power at Exide Technologies. “Electric forklifts are the future. They help create a cleaner environment, increase safety for workers, reduce noise levels, and make businesses ready for future legislation. They also make it much easier to seamlessly operate inside and outside the warehouse from the same forklift – a major advantage of the JCB 30-19E.”

A energy storage solution based on a GNB Marathon Classic battery was selected for the JCB 30-19E, the first forklift in the E-TEC range. It is paired with an 2100 HP, 3 phase intelligent high-frequency reporting charger, which can recharge it in 8 hours from 80% depth of discharge. A complete battery, charger and BFS watering system comes with every new truck supplied from the UK factory. Integral fork pockets allow battery packs to be easily exchanged from the rear of the forklift.

GNB Service was selected by JCB as its exclusive service partner in Europe. The focus will be on providing customers with fast response times, avoiding the complexity of unnecessary call-outs and maximizing customer uptime. Exide will be the only company doing work on the batteries and chargers, which ensures that customers get the best service every time.

“JCB serves a global customer base in construction, agriculture and industry. To be successful our customers must be confident in our machines and the components that make up our machines. When JCB is not fitting a component designed and manufactured internally, we partner with a supplier who has the capabilities and drive to deliver on our customers’ expectations globally,” said Paul Murray, General Manager – JCB Teletruk. “In selecting an industrial battery partner, JCB shortlisted the leading manufacturers then benchmarked their products and business capabilities. GNB delivered the performance we were looking for. A global partnership was established, detailed in a service level agreement, which JCB customers will benefit from.”