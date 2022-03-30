Exhibition space filling up at Manufacturing & Engineering Week

UK companies are beating a path to Manufacturing & Engineering Week at the NEC, with over half of the exhibitor spaces already reserved.

Taking place on the 8-9 June, Manufacturing & Engineering Week will be a festival of British manufacturing and engineering innovation. Attracted by the chance to show their offerings to a wide range of buyers from across industry, over 150 companies have already booked their place.

From industry leaders like ABB, Fluke and Farnell to a host of innovative SMEs, Manufacturing and Engineering Week is attracting exhibiting companies from across the country, all eager to take advantage of an event that brings the whole of the UK’s industrial sector together under one roof.

SMEs attending include Fixturlaser, supplying precision laser alignment and plant reliability solutions; Good to Go Safety, which provides an app that allows safety inspections to be completed on a smartphone or tablet; and Senseye, which uses AI driven software to reduce machine downtime.

Manufacturing and Engineering Week offers a host of reasons to be part of this ground-breaking event. Rather than a single show, there are four co-located shows – Manufacturing Expo, Design Engineering Expo, Engineering Expo and Maintec, taking place in adjacent halls on the 8-9 June. The four exhibitions will showcase the most exciting solutions across the entire breadth of manufacturing and engineering, from design and development to processes, assembly, control and automation, robotics, maintenance and asset management, cyber security, testing and measurement, components, skills development and more.

Visitors can attend all four, picking up ideas, techniques, and technology from across the shows, gaining options and knowledge from beyond their own industry and offering exhibitors a chance to meet new audiences.

There are also opportunities for exhibitors to engage with visitors even before the show starts, allowing them to start generating leads as soon as they sign up. Visitors will be of high quality from OEMs large and small, with the power to make buying decisions on exhibitors’ offers.

Manufacturing and Engineering Week also supports exhibitors with a full media campaign, including exposure in more than 50 of the UK’s best engineering, maintenance and manufacturing magazines and associated websites.

With a dedicated PR agency on hand and attendance from the major trade press, Manufacturing and Engineering Week is the perfect venue to generate media coverage or launch a new product, service, or company.

Manufacturing and Engineering Week is supported by lead sponsors Premier Farnell, highlighting its electronic supply services; Wurth, showing its comprehensive range of electrical and electromechanical components; igus, the world’s largest producer of injection moulded polymer bearings and reinforced plastic cable carriers; Arrow, a global provider of technology products, services and solutions; RS Components, an omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers; ABB, a leading global supplier of power, automation and motion control solutions; and MHA, a network of dynamic independent accountancy firms with an in-depth knowledge of the manufacturing and engineering sectors.

Simon Meadmore is Vice President of Product and Supplier Management of Premier Partner Farnell: “The UK is one of Farnell’s strongest markets and we understand the important role the UK plays in global manufacturing. At Farnell, we have worked alongside our customers, helping them to start their digitisation journeys and implement automation across various industries. Industry 4.0 will continue to influence every aspect of manufacturing from smart networks through to predictive maintenance.

“We have invested heavily in our product portfolio and can offer over 80,000 products from leading manufacturers such as Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Festo and Omega. In addition to our product offering, Farnell can offer support for sales, purchasing and technical enquiries to enable our customers to easily adopt new technologies for edge computing, smart energy and efficiency as well as predictive and preventative maintenance.

“For the past two years, we’ve been using virtual conferencing and communication tools to connect with our customers and suppliers, and while this has been extremely valuable, we are excited to get back to face-to-face meetings and live events such as this year’s UK Manufacturing Expo.”

Leading industrial control, automation and sensing suppliers, Festo and Omega Engineering, will be joining Farnell on Stand E28 to showcase their latest solutions at the UK Manufacturing Expo.

James East, General Manager UK and Ireland, Wurth Electronics UK Ltd, says: “We’re always on the lookout for new events and exhibitions to take part in and so when we heard about Design Engineering Expo, we naturally wanted to be involved. It’s an exciting new event which is going to bring some new things to the table, so we were thrilled to sign up as a lead sponsor.

“What we want from this event is to just have as much face-to-face interaction with our customers as possible. As a company, we pride ourselves on the service levels we can provide to people we supply, and meeting in person to discuss new topics or challenges is one of the most important ways we do this. After the struggle of the last couple of years, to get back in front of people again is the most important thing for us!”

Matthew Aldridge is Managing Director of main sponsor igus UK: “Nineteen Group has a vision of Manufacturing and Engineering Week as the centrepiece event for UK industry – we consider ourselves to be right there at the pulsing heart of UK engineering and manufacturing, so it made sense for us to be there too.

“We attend shows not simply to push our products – we want to listen to what the market needs, to get that input on the ground and then see if we can help. Our ambition is to help our customers drive costs down and improve their technology and we always try to offer at least one of those to a customer.

“After the interruption of the last couple of years, Manufacturing and Engineering Week is a good place to start building back our presence at live events.”

As well as attracting numerous manufacturers, Manufacturing & Engineering Week is also supported by many other leading organisations, including: the Women’s Engineering Society – an organisation that promotes women’s education in engineering; the Institute of Export and International Trade – the professional body for importers and exporters; Napier – a B2B technology PR and marketing agency; the Institution of Mechanical Engineers; the Manufacturing Technology Centre – set up to bridge the gap between academia and industry; the Advanced Propulsion Centre – facilitates funding for low-carbon emission powertrains; High Value Manufacturing Catapult – helps new concepts become commercial; Innovate UK – a public body that promotes innovation; Made Smarter UK – helps grow manufacturing through digital technologies; and the UK government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

For more information please visit www.mandeweek.com or register your interest at www.mandeweek.co.uk/register-your-interest.