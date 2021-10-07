Exhibiting again at the Engineering Design Show with new medical products.

Medical equipment manufacturers are increasingly turning to ODU, to provide specific solutions to their ever-tightening technical requirements.

For instance, the ODU MINI-SNAP® portfolio now includes inserts that are specifically designed to comply with the levels of user and patient protection prescribed in the IEC Standard IEC 60601-1 (2 MOOP / 2 MOPP) – making them the first choice for anyone looking for a circular connector with a metal housing for medical applications.

Approval procedures to comply with IEC 60601-1 for electrical medical systems are highly complex.

So, involving ODU in the design-in process from the outset can both lower development costs and significantly simplify the risk management process.

Furthermore, approval procedures can be fast-tracked when components are already fully compliant with IEC 60601-1 upon delivery – another benefit of this connector.

Features:

Robust metal housing

Advanced electromagnetic shielding capabilities

High mechanical strength

Available in 3 sizes with a wide range of configuration options

Reverse-gender use possible

Rated at 7A

Other IEC 60601-1-compliant products include ODU MEDI-SNAP® and ODU MINI-MED®.

Also, a white paper on IEC60601-1 is available to download.

To further ensure a completely hygienic and resilient medical system, ODO also offer silicone over-moulded solutions – a complete system of connectors, cable assembly, over-moulding and optional labelling. The smooth surface prevents any sticking or the stick-slip effect, guarantees easy cleaning and meets absolute hygiene standards.

The system can withstand up to 500 autoclave cycles and is subject to medical technology testing according to ISO 10993-5. In addition, the smoothly transitioning over-moulding ensures bend protection.

Learn more View video now Download brochure

So, if you’re facing a connector or packaging conundrum, then why not drop by Stand K8 and tell them about your problems – they may have an answer.

ODU Group: global representation with perfect connections

The ODU Group is a leading global supplier of connector systems, with 2300 employees.

In addition to its company headquarters in Mühldorf/Germany, ODU has production sites in Sibiu/Romania, Camarillo/USA, Shanghai/China and Tijuana/Mexico. The ODU Group sells its products globally through its eight subsidiaries in Denmark, England, France, Italy, Sweden, USA, China and Japan, as well as numerous international sales partners. ODU connectors ensure a reliable transmission of power, signals, data and media for a variety of demanding applications inclu­ding medical technology, military & security, eMobility, energy, industrial electronics and measurement & testing.