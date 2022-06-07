EverFocus Will Unveil The Most Expectant Product Of The Year, Intel® Tiger Lake Edge System: eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000 At Embedded World 2022

EverFocus Electronics Corporation (TWSE: 5484), the leading provider of smart AIoT solutions, will be presenting the anticipated Intel-based edge system of the year: eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000 at Embedded World 2022.

It is made of aluminum alloy, has a sturdy shell, which is equipped with the latest Intel Core 11th ​​generation processor. With the ability to operate under both high vibration and temperature environments, it is suitable for trains, vehicles, public transit, and fleet management. In conjunction, with EverFocus’ IP cameras and AI software, it can form a smart vehicle system solution. Being made of an aluminum alloy shell with an elegant groove heat conduction design, it is suitable for use in high temperature and strong vibration environments. Additionally, its solid appearance not only has passed the EN50155 certification required by the railway system, but the original design has also passed the vibration and shock test of IEC 60068-2-64 and IEC 60068-2-27.

Latest Intel® 11th generation processor, multi-screen output, easily touch down

The eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000 is included in our fanless industrial-grade series edge system, which is equipped with the latest 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3/Celeron® U-series processor. The flexible fanless in-vehicle system has powerful computing capabilities and can support various AI functions. For users who have a strong demand for AI performance, it can also be expanded to enhance AI computing capabilities. Besides, it supports 4K high-quality video output and is equipped with two 2.5GbE/1GbE Ethernet ports that improve Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) for real-time data synchronization. This AI computer is especially suitable for AI, 5G, and displays functional requirements in various application fields and OBU/RSU application markets such as transportation, smart cities, production line detection, and other related application scenarios. The powerful Intel® 11th generation processors have greatly improved the performance of CPU and GPU, making eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000 suitable for all kinds of application fields that require CPU performance and AI. Besides, equipped with 1 set of DDR4 3200 MHz SO-DIMM memory, up to 32GB; two sets of USB3.2 Gen2 and USB 2.0 slots, built-in one set of M.2 B Key 2260 socket, SATA3 (6Gbps); it can also support iAMT and 2.5GbE LAN. Particularly, this aluminum edge system can connect dual DP display ports up to 4K resolution; it can be matched with optional network module 5G/4G/Wi-Fi. In addition to installing a 2.5″ SATA SSD/HDD, it includes a set of M.2 interface slots that can be used to expand storage capacity. The system supports an ignition pin, which can be used with MCU to design both safe delayed start and delayed shutdown functions. Furthermore, this edge system has passed not only CE & FCC but also EN50155 & EN50121-3-2 certifications. Therefore, users can use eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000 without any worry in various fields.

Sturdy mini size suitable for AI-related situations

It weighs only 2.87 lb. and measures 5.92”x 2.24”x 4.18” in a mini form factor. This mini size provides users with more flexibility for space. Recommended by Jo Kuo, deputy project manager of the EverFocus Electronics PM Department, in order to improve the safety management system, users can use the AiO NVR software developed by EverFocus to achieve smart management needs to accomplish multiple functions such as live view, image recording, image recognition, and alarm notification. This new AI edge computing box eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000 is suitable for a variety of AI application-related fields, such as passenger information stations and entrances in station halls; retail electronic viewing boards, advertising walls; campus and community security; construction site personnel access and safety control; production lines defect detection, etc. Furthermore, combined with EverFocus 2MP/5MP/8MP IP Cameras and AiO NVR software, this edge system can form a smart car system AIOT 5G solution, and thus be used with AI software developed by EverFocus partners, such as Touch Cloud’s intrusion detection & personnel counting; and Horizon’s LPR (License Plate Recognition).

About EverFocus Electronics Corporation

EverFocus provides diversified surveillance solutions from front-end cameras, edge devices, such as industrial PC and back-end servers. The device’s coverage includes IP, CCTV, vehicle and access control systems. EverFocus has offices globally, including the U.S.A, China, Japan, Taiwan. For more information, please visit www.everfocus.com.tw