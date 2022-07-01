EverFocus is offering NVIDIA developer kit for its upcoming AGX Orin-based AI system eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000

EverFocus Electronics Corporation, the provider of edge AI solutions in smart city and transportation, has a release plan for eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000, available in Q3’22, based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module (SoM). Users can now use the NVIDIA Developer Kit to develop and test, and the AGX Orin-based AI system eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 can be seamlessly deployed in Q3’ 2022.

To facilitate cutting-edge AIoT solutions and real-time analytics across industries, these applications involve a fanless computing system with diverse I/O and peripherals. Reinforced with AIoT edge device management, eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 is designed to deliver sufficient flexibility and computing performance for the next generation of vision analytics.

Edge AI Evolution with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

Embedded with the new NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 takes a leap forward for multimodal AI. End-to-end accelerated by the same NVIDIA AI software stack, Jetson AGX Orin offers 4x the CUDA cores and up to 8x the AI performance of Jetson AGX Xavier. For vision applications, the AGX Orin also conducts 3.3x performance higher than the AGX Xavier on 2D/3D recognition. With up to 275 TOPS for multiple concurrent AI inference pipelines, plus high-speed interface support for multiple sensors, Jetson AGX Orin enables eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 to reach the next milestone for autonomous solutions.

Easy Deployment, Wide Application: A Highly Integrated System

eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 is a compact fanless solution integrated with flexible expansion slots and multiple I/O. Designed with 4 x USB, 1 x RS485, 1 x SD Card, and 1 x SIM Card, eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 is scalable and capable for multiple frameworks, even in computing-intensive settings. With the aid of M.2 Key B/Key E slots for 4G/5G/Wi-Fi as well as the CAN bus that supports Controller Area Network Flexible Data-Rate (CAN FD), eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 prides itself to be efficient for real-time and large data transmission.

High Reliability on the Industrial Scale

Certified for military/railway standards—IEC 61373, EN50155, and EN50121-3-2—eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 can be deployed in harsh environments for its wide temperature durability (-20°C~65°C). EverFocus also provides comprehensive longevity support for eNVP-JAO-AI- D0000, enabling users to integrate hardware and software with ease.

Diverse Use for Vision Analytics

For wider applications to vision analytics, eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 fulfills the rigorous mechanical and environmental requirements with its 12x GMSL FAKRA Z connectors that support up 12x 8MP Cameras. Upgraded to 2 x 10 GigE ports with full-duplex links and Jetson AGX Orin modules, eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 empowers edge AI applications with high computing and Wi-Fi 6E communication, which uses the 6E spectrum to reduce the latency up to 75% lower than with WIFI 5. By improving AI metadata accuracy and 5G low-latency data transmission, eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 is an ideal choice for autonomous solutions and real-time vision analytics.

Smart Logistics & AIoT Management

The global logistics industry has flourished to keep the world moving, especially in light of the constraints created by the pandemic. In the process of inbound/outbound logistics, however, there usually come several problems, and one of them is the long wait time for the trucks at the loading dock area. Not only slowing the supply chain, such congestions also increase the warehouse costs and human error risk at each step.

To address all issues via full edge AI and vision analytics, EverFocus collaborates with its partner Allxon and incorporates the Device Management System (DMS) and On-The-Air (OTA) technology into eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000. Featuring its highly integrated system, eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 can be easily installed with a mix of sensors and connectivity systems. Via the deployment of vision-sensing towers and on-demand data analytics, eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 can not only help to retrieve information from labels, logos, expiration dates, temperature, dimensions, and more. With good use of AI technologies—such as Lidar, 2D/3D action recognition, and 3D virtual fence, this solution also enables users to track operations failures and abnormalities, like overages, shortages, damages, etc. As a positive result, unloading time can be reduced by 48% via this solution.

For the benefits of analytical accuracy in AIoT solutions, timely updates on AI software become critical. This solution, using EverFocus’ eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 with DMS and OTA, adds value to smart logistics and transportation for remote maintenance on large-scale deployments. With a wide range of centralized cloud device management solutions, this solution helps manage multiple AI inferencing devices promptly, without time and geographical restrictions. On a regular basis, this solution enables users to monitor device status through system alerts, collect and compile application logs. In case of system crashes, eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 can be remotely reset and recovered via superior data storage and backup. With the aid of I/O design that supports fast network and CAN FD, eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 eases the processes of data transmission and management.

eNVP-JAO-AI-D0000 will be ready in the third quarter of 2022 (Q3). For more information about this and other AI solutions, please contact sales@everfocus.com.tw or visit https://www.everfocus.com.tw/