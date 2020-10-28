Even Higher Number of Mating Cycles with the Push-pull Connector Y-Circ P in Protection Rating IP68

The waterproof T-series of the Y-Circ P push-pull circular connector series from Yamaichi Electronics has been qualified for up to 5,000 mating cycles. In addition, the connectors are available in size 09, 12, 15 and 18.

Yamaichi Electronics is continuously expanding the Y-Circ P circular connector portfolio. The successfully

introduced

T-series offers protection against permanent immersion in water and is available in four sizes (outer diameters 9mm, 12mm, 15mm and 18mm). All connectors have been tested and qualified in the in-house laboratory for 48h at 1m water depth and thus correspond to the protection degree IP68.

The robust locking allows Yamaichi Electronics to specify up to 5,000 instead of 3,000 mating cycles. The design still includes the patented “cable sealing collet”. The cable sealing and the collet are thereby reduced to just one part. This allows for easy, quick and error-free installation as well as reliable locking. Together with the long service life, this connector series offers considerable savings potential.

Various standard pin assignments are available for all sizes. Customer-specific pin assignments can be implemented quickly and flexibly.

Our online configurator helps with the correct compilation and generates the appropriate type number for the user for easy ordering. http://configurator.yamaichi.de/?language=EN

To summarise, customers benefit from these features:

Up to 5000 mating cycles

Waterproof according to IP68 protection rating

Interference-free transmission of signals up to 10 Gbps

Miniaturisation reduces cost, space requirements and installation effort

One-piece collet allows for error-free installation

Optimised mechanical system ensures reliable locking

Available in sizes 09, 12, 15 and 18

Made in Germany

Contact details (with links):

> more details | Call or write to Laurence Gaitskell , tel. +44 (0)7808 – 493377

https://www.yamaichi.de/connector-solutions/push-pull-circular-connector-y-circ-p/y-circ-p-t-series-ip68

https://youtu.be/_facycNiME8

http://configurator.yamaichi.de/?language=EN