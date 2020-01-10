Evatron Protective Boots

Rugged and highly visible when you need strong, robust protection for your enclosure.  Available in blue, orange and red, these protective boots come in 2 styles and 8 sizes making them a perfect fit for many of our handheld enclosures.

Held secure in the boot – essential when you need extra protection – the enclosure is easy to remove. Compatible enclosures are available in various sizes, with or without battery compartment, recessed or flush top, and some with removable end panels plus optional sealing gasket to achieve IP65 rating.

Enclosures can be modified to your exact requirements with CNC machining, screen printing and EMI/RFI shielding. Cut outs for the protective boot may also be made to your exact specifications. Contact sales@evatron.com for more information or click the ‘online chat’ icon on our website.

 

Evatron

01908 325100

www.evatron.com

