EV charging drives surge in demand for high power terminal blocks

High current requires high power terminal blocks and connectors. And there’s one field of high current application that has been growing faster than any other over the past few years.

Now that the government has determined that no new petrol and diesel vehicles can be produced from 2030, the growth in electric vehicles (EVs) – and the demand for the infrastructure to support that growth – is set to accelerate further.

Hitaltech, the connecting technologies experts, has been tracking the growth in the sector and knew that increasing production of its high power terminals, mounting headers and other components would be essential to enable the required growth in the number of EV charge points.

Capable of drawing high current, the components are suitable not just for EV charging but also the wider renewable energy market.

“Hitaltech’s terminal blocks and connectors come in a range of sizes,” explained Matt Hughes, Sales Manager. “Anything above 40 amps is classed as high power. We have 9 variants in the high power range which are much bigger than their low power counterparts because they have to carry more current. The largest is rated at 135 amps and is used in inverters, servo drives and power supplies as well as EV charging – and all our products have UL approval and documentation to help our clients ensure safety and meet their compliance requirements.”

Supporting the EV industry

Far more than merely a components supplier, Hitaltech is working with EV and renewables manufacturers to customise its parts to ensure manufacturers can meet the rising demand as simply as possible.

“Already our range includes PCB moulded screw-type blocks, screwless types and a pluggable range,” confirmed Matt, “but to that we can add tailored printing, colours, kitting, machining and more. That supports manufacturers in their search for process efficiency, improves the quality of the end product and makes life easier for the people who will use, maintain and repair the charge points in the future.”

For more information, please contact uksales@hitaltech.co.uk