Euroquartz to launch UK manufactured surface mount clock oscillators at EDS 2021

Frequency control specialist Euroquartz is to launch a new range of UK manufactured surface mount clock oscillators capable of up to 3000G shock survivability with extended industrial temperature range at the forthcoming Engineering Design Show (EDS) 2021, which takes place on 19-20 October at Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, UK. The new components are being manufactured in the company’s class 7 cleanroom facility and frequencies are available from 2.0 to 60MHz.

The new EQXO-75UIE oscillator is a ruggedised LVCMOS-compatible circuit with a miniature quartz crystal housed in a low-profile ceramic surface mount package measuring 7.0 x 5.0 x 1.4mm. Designed by Euroquartz for demanding industrial applications, it will provide reliable operation with good frequency stability across an extended industrial operating temperature band from -40 to +105°C. Utilising the latest advances in production technology, the combination of optimised design and high-quality materials provides a high reliability clock oscillator suitable for industrial applications.

Available with +2.5 and +3.3V (±10%) supply voltage options, additional features include superior phase noise performance with femto second phase jitter of 150fs (typical) and custom crystal pre-ageing options available. A further advantage of these UK-manufactured components is that they are free from ITAR regulations with reduced shipping costs. In addition, customers can visit the production facility without facing long haul flights.

Euroquartz’s new SMD EQXO-75UIE extended industrial temperature range oscillator series complements the company’s existing range of frequency products and these components are suitable for use in new designs.

Euroquartz is also exhibiting its latest ranges of products on stand F2 at EDS including automotive grade oscillators offering superior noise performance and a range of ultra-miniature, ultra-low power, high temperature crystal oscillators from Statek for harsh environments and low earth orbit applications.