Euroquartz Launches Ultra-Low Phase Noise Oscillators for automotive applications

Frequency control specialist, Euroquartz has launched a new range of surface mount ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators designed for use in automotive applications.

Offering wide operating temperature range from -40 to +125ÄC, the new XOY series automotive crystal oscillators feature superior phase noise performance of -155dBc/Hz at 10kHz and -160dBc at 100kHz offset. Femtosecond integrated phase jitter is 150fs typical (12kHz to 20MHz) and frequencies available range from 1.25 to 50MHz.

The new automotive grade components are housed in a 3.2 x 2.5mm surface mount package with supply voltages of 1.8, 2.5 and 3.3V (Å10%) available. Additional specifications include 15pF LVCMOS load, rise time of 10ns maximum, start-up time of 5ms maximum and tri-state function as standard. Current consumption is 2.0 to 6.0mA maximum depending on supply voltage and frequency. Ageing is Å2ppm maximum for first year. Solder profile is 260ÄC max.

Euroquartz is an independent UK-based manufacturer and supplier of quartz crystals, oscillators, filters and frequency-related products to the electronics manufacturing industry worldwide. The company is AS9100 registered and designs and manufactures a comprehensive range of frequency control components for a wide range of customers including major OEMs covering a broad spectrum of applications including defence and aerospace, communications, general electronics, computing, control systems and petrochemical among many others.