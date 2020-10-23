EUROQUARTZ LAUNCHES NEW ULTRA-LOW PHASE NOISE CRYSTAL OSCILLATORS FOR AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATIONS

Frequency control specialist, Euroquartz has launched a new range of surface mount ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators designed for use in automotive applications.

Offering wide operating temperature range from -40 to +125°C, the new XOY series automotive crystal oscillators feature superior phase noise performance of -155dBc/Hz at 10kHz and -160dBc at 100kHz offset. Femtosecond integrated phase jitter is 150fs typical (12kHz to 20MHz) and frequencies available range from 1.25 to 50MHz.

The new automotive grade components are housed in a 3.2 x 2.5mm surface mount package with supply voltages of 1.8, 2.5 and 3.3V (±10%) available. Additional specifications include 15pF LVCMOS load, rise time of 10ns maximum, start-up time of 5ms maximum and tri-state function as standard. Current consumption is 2.0 to 6.0mA maximum depending on supply voltage and frequency. Ageing is ±2ppm maximum for first year. Solder profile is 260°C max.

Euroquartz is an independent UK-based manufacturer and supplier of quartz crystals, oscillators, filters and frequency-related products to the electronics manufacturing industry worldwide. The company is AS9100 registered and designs and manufactures a comprehensive range of frequency control components for a wide range of customers including major OEMs covering a broad spectrum of applications including defence and aerospace, communications, general electronics, computing, control systems and petrochemical among many others.