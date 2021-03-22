European Project releases surveys aimed at the Robotics community

Robotics4EU, a three-year project funded under the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 programme, is releasing two surveys to support the project implementation and its goal: to boost a wider adoption of robotics in Europe.

Developed as a basis for foundational work and to support the Robotics4EU project implementation, which started in January, these two surveys are aimed at the robotics community and policy makers in the area of robotics. The data gathered from these surveys will also help identify the greatest challenges, bottlenecks and needs in enabling wider adoption of robotics in the project’s areas – healthcare, inspection and maintenance of infrastructure, agri-food, and agile production – and help the uptake of principles of responsible robotics. Robotics4EU is European Commission’s answer to the unprecedented importance of robotics in modern economy. In addition, its goal is to empower the EU-wide responsible robotics community, comprised mostly of robotics innovators from companies and academia in the areas mentioned above. Also addressed at citizens/users and policy/decision makers, Robotics4EU aims to raise awareness about non-technological aspects of robotics, (such as ethics, legal, socioeconomic, data, privacy or gender issues) by organising community building and co-creation events, advocating for responsible robotics among all stakeholder groups, developing a responsible robotics maturity assessment model and bringing the project results to standardisation bodies. The surveys will take approximately 10/15 minutes to be completed. Responses are voluntary and confidential. Individual responses will not be identifiable and all the data will be used in compliance with General Data Protection Regulation.

The surveys are accessible through the following links:

Robotics development community: https://www.research.net/r/3VQ6VXL

Policy and decision makers: https://www.research.net/r/robotics4EU