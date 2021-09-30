ETS-Lindgren and Anritsu announce support for Wi-Fi 6E

ETS-Lindgren is supporting Wi-Fi 802.11ax tests in the newly opened extension band from 5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz. Using Anritsu’s Wireless Connectivity Test Set MT8862A, OTA testing on 160 MHz wide channels located in the Wi-Fi 6E band is now available. ETS-Lindgren’s EMQuest EMQ-100 Antenna Measurement Software controls the MT8862A, device modes and all measurement hardware to yield a fully automated TRP or TIS pattern measurement.

The Wi-Fi 6E test package for EMQuest can be applied to existing OTA test systems as an upgrade and is recommended for all new systems testing Wi-Fi SISO or MIMO configurations. User equipment (UE) developers and access point (AP) manufacturers can easily upgrade their OTA chambers to characterize and validate the increasingly pivotal role Wi-Fi plays in user satisfaction.

EMQuest EMQ-100 offers a wide range of fully parameterized test methods for measuring basic antenna performance metrics, as well as testing both radiated and conducted performance of various wireless devices. Flexible in its design, the EMQuest EMQ-100 can be used to analyze antennas in stand-alone applications, or to test an embedded antenna system and radio module against any of the industry standard OTA-radiated performance test requirements.

Anritsu’s Wireless Connectivity Test Set MT8862A supports the latest Wi-Fi technologies, including 802.11ax in 80 MHz legacy bands and 160 MHz in the Wi-Fi 6E band. The Anritsu MT8862A, dedicated to the WLAN standard, is optimized for stable and reliable connections with wider dynamic range, even in a faded environment. It is enhanced with a new radio module to support the 6 GHz band and 160 MHz channels, in addition to existing 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz band support. The test configuration is easily expanded to support 2×2 MIMO measurements using two MT8862A WLAN testers.

6 GHz has for a long time been the upper frequency limit of most public communication systems. This is now changing with the WLAN standard IEEE 802.11ax expanding up to 7.125 GHz range (“Wi-Fi 6E”). The growth of WLAN connected devices and services are expected to benefit greatly from this increase in available frequency space and number of 160 MHz channels.