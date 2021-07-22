eSOL eMCOS® Hypervisor nominated for Embedded Solution Product of the Year

eSOL, a leading global developer of real-time embedded software solutions, has been nominated in the ‘Embedded Solution Product of the Year’ category at The Electronics Industry Awards 2021 for its eMCOS Hypervisor platform solution.

Developed in Europe, eMCOS Hypervisor is a truly ground-breaking embedded virtualisation function that opens up even greater scalability for the company’s acclaimed eMCOS multikernel real-time operating system (RTOS).

Addressing the needs of design and development engineers in every embedded industry, eMCOS Hypervisor uniquely facilitates integrating robust real-time applications on RTOS and feature-rich applications on general-purpose OS – running concurrently on a single hardware platform.

eMCOS Hypervisor by eSOL delivers unrivalled scalability, functionality, compatibility, speed and ease of use, which makes this product a worthy candidate for the Embedded Solution Product of the Year.

This prestigious award recognises the most innovative embedded solution that showcases exceptional technical ability and performance.

The Electronics Industry Awards is the pinnacle event in the electronics industry, celebrating the very best professionals, products, projects and companies. The 2021 awards will take place on Thursday 21st October at the Tower Hotel in London.

If you would like to support eSOL, click here to cast your vote: https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/your-vote-2021/.