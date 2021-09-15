Equipment partners of IES combine their photonics expertise at SPIE Photonex + Vacuum Technologies 2021

IES, a partner of R&D and semiconductor equipment specialists, will be attending SPIE Photonex + Vacuum Technologies 2021 to discuss processing equipment for photonics applications.

IES represent a selection of equipment manufacturers, including EV Group (EVG) and scia Systems (scia). EVG, a supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment, recently appointed IES as their new sales & service organisation across the UK and Ireland.

EVG is recognised as a market leader in technologies such as advanced wafer bonding and nanoscale lithography. As EVG’s partner, IES have EVG-trained engineers, thus offering local and fast response times to UK and Irish customers.

Rick Halle, business development manager – equipment partners at IES, said: “We are excited to finally be attending a photonics trade show again and looking forward to discussing potential customer applications for lithography, wafer bonding, lens figuring and precise ion beam or magnetron coatings.”

“IES has extensive knowledge of the photonics market and a wide range of equipment for photonics manufacturing and have many field service and process engineers to maintain, de/re-install the processing tools.”

scia, a provider of precise surface processing equipment for the photonics industry, has partnered with IES for the last six years. Their systems, used for etching of surface relief gratings for augmented & mixed reality devices, form error correction for X-ray mirrors, and for coating dielectrics, ARC coatings and DLC’s.

With a wide product range available, IES can cater for a variety of applications including photolithography, resist/polymer processing, metrology, chemical mechanical polishing, plasma treatment, rapid thermal processing, and metal deposition.

In addition, Bristol-based IES are described as leaders in providing on-site process and engineering support, machinery moving services, export packing, and project management in high technology industries, and have recently celebrated their 30th anniversary.

To find out more about the high-technology equipment and services that IES can provide, visit stand 517 at SPIE Photonex + Vacuum Technologies 2021 from 29-30 September, at the Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow. If you would like to arrange a meeting with Rick Halle, then please visit: www.ies.co.uk/equipment-partners.